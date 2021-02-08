Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

Global angioplasty balloons market is predicted to grow at a modest rate during the forecast period (2018-2023). Angioplasty is a minimally invasive endovascular procedure performed to widen narrowed or obstructed arteries or veins. It is used to treat arterial atherosclerosis also known as balloon angioplasty and percutaneous transluminal angioplasty (PTA). According to California Department of Public Health Chronic Disease Control Branch 2016, in California alone CVD was responsible for around 78,000 lives which is around one in three deaths in the state. As per American Heart Association (AHA), in 2015, around 85.6 million American have been diagnosed with at least one form of CVD or the after effects of stroke. Angioplasty surgeries have been increased due to rising incidence and prevalence of CAD, CHD and other heart diseases has been the major factor driving the angioplasty balloons market.

Additionally, technological advancements such as advancements in interventional radiology and drug coated balloons motivate the angioplasty balloons market. Moreover, large numbers of market players offering a broader choice of angioplasty balloons are making significant contribution to the market. Furthermore, cohesive government policies as well as rising awareness due to government and non-government organizational initiatives are enabling the market growth. However, high cost of angioplasty procedure acts a major restraint to angioplasty balloons market. Lack of reimbursement policies in emerging economies also hinders the market. Further, numerous opportunities in emerging economies are expected to motivate the market in near future.

Moreover, increasing demand of minimally invasive surgeries including robotic surgeries will create significant adoption of angioplasty procedure and expected to drive the future market growth. North America dominates the global angioplasty balloons market, accounting for the largest market share during the forecast period. Significant adoption of angioplasty balloons in hospitals for angioplasty procedures has been recorded due to high prevalence of CAD, CHD and CVD in the region. Additionally, Market players such as Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cordis Corporation and St. Jude Medical are based in North America that also motivates the market. APAC region has been predicted as the fastest growing region due to improving healthcare system, growing disposable income and increasing prevalence of CAD in countries such as China, India, Korea which are creating considerable opportunities for global Angioplasty balloons market. Furthermore, increasing medical tourism as well as rising government initiatives is playing a significant role in the market growth. The Key players of global angioplasty balloons market include Abbott Vascular, Boston Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen, Cordis Corporation, Covidien, Medtronic plc, Spectranetics, St. Jude Medical and so forth. R&D, Partnership, product launch and Collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by Market players across the globe.

Market segmentation

• Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Research and Forecast, by Product Type

• Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Research and Forecast, by Application

• Global Angioplasty Balloons Market Research and Forecast, by Material Type

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global angioplasty balloons market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with Analyst insights & key market trends.

• Exhaustive Analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global angioplasty balloons market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global angioplasty balloons market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Abbott Vascular

2. Angiodynamics

3. B. Braun Melsungen

4. Biotronik

5. Boston Scientific Corporation

6. C. R. Bard, Inc.

7. Cook Medical

8. Cordis Corporation

9. Covidien

10. Edward Lifesciences

11. Endocor Gmbh

12. Johnson & Johnson

13. Medrad Inc.

14. Medtronic Plc

15. Merit Medical Systems

16. Spectranetics

17. St. Jude Medical, Inc.

18. Tenko Medical Systems

19. Terumo Corporation

20. Thomas Medical, Inc.

