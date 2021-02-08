Global Respiratory Device Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

To get relief from and treatment the of respiratory disease at hospitals, clinics, home, traveling and emergency situations various medical devices have been developed. The respiratory devices are used to provide medication to the lungs and supply the proper amount of ambient air or oxygen to a patient. Most of the devices are used as a non-invasive form of therapy for patients. Respiratory drugs and devices companies are concentrating on developing new products. Companies are expanding their product portfolios and increasing their R&D budget. Major respiratory devices include therapeutic devices such as masks, ventilators, humidifiers, positive airway pressure devices and other devices. Other respiratory devices include diagnostic and monitoring devices and consumables and accessories meters.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3672071-global-respiratory-device-market-research-and-forecast-2018-2023

Major factors augmenting the respiratory device market is the high prevalence of sleep apnea, asthma and COPD patients globally. It is prevalent in both sexes and in all age-group having a large share in the geriatric population. Changing lifestyle and increasing obesity is also one of the major factors for rising cases of respiratory diseases. Asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases (COPD) account for approximately 60% of the respiratory drugs and devices market. An aging population and major lifestyle changes have led to a rise in respiratory diseases. in addition, habits such as overeating, smoking, lack of exercise and other major lifestyle changes are causing respiratory diseases. Cases of the respiratory disorder are also on a rise in new-born. However, there are factors such as high prices of medical devices and the availability of alternate treatment of sleep apnea that serve as barriers to the market growth.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/14/global-respiratory-device-market-2020-trends-research-analysis-amp-review-forecast-2026/

The global respiratory device market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. The market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, it is expected that North America would hold the dominant position in the market. A high number of cases and substantial awareness toward devices are the major factors augmenting the market. Additionally, well-developed healthcare infrastructure and high purchasing power would augment the market during 2018-2023.

Some of the key players operating in the global respiratory device market are 3B Medical, Inc., BMC Medical Co., Ltd., DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., Philips Respironics, ResMed Inc., and Somnetics International, Inc. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, expansions, joint ventures, and product development and so on. In April 2018, the company acquired a French start-up company EOVE for the extension of service offering of home healthcare activities.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/perfume-and-fragrance-market-growth-opportunities-2021-2027-global-industry-trends-technologies-business-analysis-top-companies-involved-and-more-2021-01-28

Research methodology

The market study of the respiratory device is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/engineered-wood-market-2021-2027-business-analysis-future-opportunities-leading-companies-and-more-2021-01-28

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• People affected by respiratory at global and regional level

• The average cost of devices and accessories

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog

The report is intended for medical devices manufacturing companies, government organization, hospital, venture capitalists, medical device supplier companies, government organizations, and venture capital companies for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global Respiratory device market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Respiratory Device Market Research and Analysis, By Product

2. Global Respiratory Device Market Research and Analysis, By End-User

3. Global Respiratory Device Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global respiratory device market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global respiratory device market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global respiratory device market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cloud-engineering-market-2021-key-players-global-trend-industry-size-share-price-and-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-22

Companies Mentioned

1. 3b Medical, Inc.

2. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

3. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

4. BMC Medical Co., Ltd.

5. Chart Industries, Inc.

6. Chiesi Farmaceutici S.P.A.

7. Cipla Inc.

8. Circadiance LLC

9. Curative Medical Inc.

10. Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

11. GE Healthcare

12. Gilbert Technologies BV

13. H&T Presspart Manufacturing Ltd.

14. Hamilton Medical AG

15. Invacare Corporation

16. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

17. Medtronic PLC

18. Mylan N.V.

19. Omron Healthcare Inc.

20. Orion Corporation

21. PMD Device Solutions Limited

22. Pulmatrix Inc.

23. ResMed Inc.

24. Respira Therapeutics, Inc.

25. Savara, Inc.

26. Teicos Pharma Ltd.

27. TotalCare eHealth

28. Vapotherm Inc.

29. Viroblock Sa

30. Whole You, Inc.

https://thedailychronicle.in/