Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact forecast year

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type

On-Board Chargers

Off-Board Chargers

Segment by Application

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

By Company

ABB Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Delphi Automotive

Chroma ATE

Aerovironment Inc

Silicon Laboratories

Chargemaster PLC

Schaffner Holdings AG

POD Point

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

