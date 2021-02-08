Global Augmented Bone Graft Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Bone grafting is known as a surgical procedure that is known for its effective handling of replacing missing bone or to repair bone fracture. The process requires extremely complex handling of the technology and this poses threat to the patient. However, recent advantages in provided by various technologies are expected to deliver the augmented bone graft market a possible CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. Market Research Future (MRFR) declares that the market can get traction from various aspects like the hike in better technological integration, significant changes in the market due to better financial investment, better R&D facilities and others. Also, the inclusion of polymers and ceramics can improve the market scenario. However, high investment associated with the entire procedure can hold back the market. Ethical issues can also hold back the expected augmented bone graft market growth.

Segmentation:

The study of the market for Augmented Bone Graft can be segmented into products, application, and end-users. Such a detailed analysis of the segmentation would unfurl various factors that can impact the global market in the coming years. These factors can be assessed further on the basis of figures fetched by various adept analysts.

By product, the market for Augmented Bone Graft includes Bone Grafts Substitutes, Allografts, and Cell-based Matrices. The Allografts segment contains Machined Allografts and Demineralized Bone Matrix. The Bone Grafts Substitutes covers Bone Morphogenic Proteins (BMP) and Synthetic Bone Grafts.

By application, the market for Augmented Bone Graft Market includes Dental, Craniomaxillofacial, Joint Reconstruction, Long Bone, Foot & Ankle, and Spinal Fusion.

By end-user, the market for Augmented Bone Graft forms around clinics, hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. the procedure is quite complex owing to which hospitals may find better growth traction.

Regional Analysis:

North America has the better market coverage owing to high inclusion of various strategic moves and high integration of infrastructural changes. Countries in the region perform better due to their high expenditure capacity and better healthcare setup. This is working mostly for countries like the US and Canada. Other countries from the regions are receiving substantial grants to impact the global market. Various countries are also implementing favorable laws to help the market grow. Europe is getting better traction due to high healthcare spending in Germany. Orthopedic biologics is expected make substantial contribution in Europe. Healthcare spending in the Western Europe is quite substantial owing to which the market flow would be better.

In the Middle East & Africa, the market is expected to make a sluggish growth. The Middle East market sees hike in various research and development projects. Africa, on the other hand, has several countries who are poor economies where the growth would be not that great.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market for augmented bone graft has become quite competitive owing to the inclusion of several new entrants in an already well-structured market thriving with various established players. MRFR profiled these companies for a better understanding of the global market. This profiling allows easy access to the latest moves initiated by these market players. These companies are BioMimetic Therapeutics LLC, Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc, NuVasive, Inc., Olympus Biotech Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., NovaBone Products LLC, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, LifeNet Health, Inc., Synthes Inc., Exactech, Inc., DePuy Spine, Inc., Biomet, Inc., DePuy Synthes Companies, and AlloSource.

