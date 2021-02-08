Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

The laparoscopic or minimally invasive surgery uses a special surgical instrument known as laparoscope to look inside the body and carry out certain procedures. The laparoscopic instruments market is projected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period 2018-2023. The rise in preference of minimal invasive method over invasive surgeries, the high prevalence of lifestyle-oriented diseases, high global expenditure on the laparoscopic market, increasing healthcare market in emerging economies is some of the key factors that are driving the market growth.

The laparoscopic instruments market is segmented into product type, application, and end-user. The segment on the basis of the product type is diversified into laparoscope, insufflator, energy devices, and laparoscopic accessories. The application segment is sub-divided into cardiac surgery, gynecological surgery, neurological surgery, urological surgery, and others. Furthermore, the end-user segment is sub-segmented into hospitals and surgical centers.

Global laparoscopic instruments market on the basis of geography can be sub-divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Rise in minimal invasive method over invasive surgeries in the US has boosted the growth of the market in North America. The rapidly developing economies of Asia-Pacific are projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecasted period. The growth in the Asia-Pacific market is backed by increasing healthcare market within the countries. Along with it, high global expenditure on the laparoscopic market is supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific laparoscopic instruments market.

The key players of the laparoscopic instruments market include Medtronic PLC, B. Braun, Karl Storz SE & CO. KG, Stryker Corporation, ConMed Corporation, and others. Some of the key strategies adopted by these players include product launch, merger & acquisition, expansion, and partnerships & collaborations. The market players adopt these strategies to sustain and capture the major market share in the global market. for instance, B. Braun in April 2018, opened five new medical production plants in Penang (a Malaysian state). This new state-of-the-art production characterizing the use of new technologies to manufacture medical instruments for surgery, pharmaceutical solutions and infusion therapy to treat patients in Malaysia and globally.

Research methodology

The market study of laparoscopic instruments market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, a country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog.

• Authenticate databases such as National Institute of Health and Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons.

The report is intended for laparoscopic instruments manufacturers, hospitals, surgical centers, Investing companies, and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global laparoscopic instruments market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Research and Analysis, By Product Type

2. Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Research and Analysis, By Application

3. Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Research and Analysis, By End-User

4. Global Laparoscopic Instruments Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of global laparoscopic instruments market.

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global laparoscopic instruments market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global laparoscopic instruments market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Advanced Surgical Concepts Limited

2. Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

3. Applied Medical Technology, Inc.

4. B. Braun Melsungen AG

5. Cook Medical Incorporated

6. ConMed Corporation

7. Dufner Instrumente GmbH

8. Elcon Medical Instruments GmbH

9. Endocontrol SA

10. Henke-Sass, Wolf GmbH

11. Hermann Medizintechnik GmbH

12. Integra, Inc.

13. Intuitive Surgical Inc.

14. Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

15. Medtronic PLC

16. Microline Surgical Inc.

17. Olympus America Inc.

18. Richard Wolf GmbH

19. Smith & Nephew PLC

20. Stryker Corporation

