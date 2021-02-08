Global Breast Feeding Accessories Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2024

Breast Feeding Accessories Market Highlights:

Over the past few years, the breastfeeding accessories market is growing rapidly, mainly due to the rising uptake of these equipment. Also, the increasing disposable income and the adoption of modern lifestyle is boosting the growth of the market. The growing awareness about the advantages that breastfeeding accessories offer and increase in women employment rates drive market growth predominantly.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Breast Feeding Accessories Market is expected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2024. In its recently published analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register a CAGR of 7.8% throughout the forecast period (2018 – 2024). Favorable policies promoting breastfeeding and improving healthcare infrastructure are boosting the growth of the market

The wellbeing of children is of the utmost priority for parents. Researches indicate that nowadays, parents are more inclined towards breastfeeding accessories that are made using green, innovative, and recyclable materials. Manufacturers are efficiently meeting the demand for emphasized care by making recyclable products. After all, it is an essential factor that will increase sales and extend their sales networks.

On the other hand, after-use effects such as rashes/ lesions and high cost associated with the use of breastfeeding accessories are some of the key factors hampering the growth of the market. Nevertheless, an increase in awareness towards advantages of hygiene, light-weight material, and easy to carry & reusability properties would support the growth of breast feeding accessories market.

Global Breast Feeding Accessories Market – Competitive Analysis

Highly competitive, the breast feeding accessories market appears to be fragmented due to the presence of several large and small-scale key players. These players incorporate strategic initiatives such as collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, expansion, and product & technology launch in order to gain a substantial market share. Players compete based on pricing, innovation, product differentiation, and category extension. Manufacturers strive to find ways to reduce raw material prices. Raw material suppliers determine the prices of raw materials, which has an impact on the business.

Major Players:

Players leading the breastfeeding accessories market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (UK), Medela LLC (US), Ameda (US), Pigeon Corporation (Japan), Nuby (USA), Artsana S.p.A. (UK), Handi-Craft Company (US), Medline Industries Inc. (US), NNUK USA LLC (US), and Tommee Tippee/Mayborn Group Limited (UK), among others.

Industry/Innovation/Related News:

September 11, 2019 —- Carolina’s Home Medical Equipment, Inc. (CHMEI – the US), a leading provider of various medical equipment, announced the launch of its new division – CHMEI BreastPumps. The new unit would be solely focusing on helping breastfeeding mothers get their breast pumps while enjoying their insurance benefit.

CHMEI BreastPumps work in simple three-step process – alleviating the stress moms experience while navigating the insurance world and allows them to get their breast pumps covered by insurance & shipped right to their doorstep. The company wanted to expand this line of business and improve the ease and access for new moms.

Global Breast Feeding Accessories Market – Segments

The report is segmented into three market dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Product : Breast Pumps, Breast Milk Bottles, Nipple Care Products, Breast Shells, Breast feeding Pillow, and Cleaning Products, among others.

By End-user : Hospitals & Clinics and Personal, among others.

By Regions : Europe, North America, APAC, and the Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Global Breast Feeding Accessories Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global breast feeding accessories market with the largest market share. Factors such as the development in healthcare infrastructure, increasing demand for advanced breastfeeding accessories, and favorable policies promoting breastfeeding in this region drive the regional market growth. Besides, the increasing awareness about breastfeeding equipment and the presence of a number of milk banks support the growth of the market.

Europe takes the second-leading position in the global breast feeding accessories market. Rising working woman populations, increasing government support for improving child health from the beginning, and growing numbers of hospitals & milk bank are fostering the growth of the market in this region.

The breast feeding accessories market in the Asia Pacific region has emerged as a profitable market, globally. High birth rate, increasing consumer awareness, and increasing disposable income are factors augmenting the market demand in the region. Moreover, increasing woman employment and innovations brought by manufacturers of breastfeeding accessories to meet varying consumer needs are influencing the growth of the regional market. The rapidly growing market in developing economies like India, China, and Australia, alongside the rising government support, will boost the market growth in this region.

