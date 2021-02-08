Global Propanediol Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

The growing demand for 1, 3-propanediol from various applications is expected to drive the growth of the market during the review period. The major applications of 1, 3-propanediol are polytrimethylene terephthalate, polyurethane, cosmetics & personal care, household, engine coolants among others. The growing development of cosmetic & personal care industry across the globe is expected to boost the market during the forecast years. Moreover, the growing investment in research and development activities for the production of bio-based 1,3 propanediol is anticipated to be a major opportunity in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global 13 propanediol market is segmented into application and region. On the basis of application, the global market of 1, 3-propanediol can be further segmented into polytrimethylene terephthalate, polyurethane, cosmetic & personal care, household, engine coolants, heat transfer fluid, de-icing fluid and others. On the basis of region, the global 1, 3-propanediol market is bifurcated into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Market Scenario

Among the various applications of the 1, 3-propanediol, the polytrimethylene terephthalate segment was anticipated to be the dominant segment in 2016 and is expected to show the same trend during the forecast years. The polyurethane segment is expected to witness the highest growth with a CAGR of over 4.5% during the assessed period. The growing demand for polytrimethylene terephthalate across various applications such as cosmetic & personal care, engine coolants, and de-icing fluid among other is substantially contributing to the growth of the segment.

The global 1, 3-propanediolmarket is spanned across five key regions: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market during the forecast period. The growing population has increased the demand for cosmetics & personal care and household products, in turn, adding to the demand for 1,3 propanediol market. North America followed by Europe is anticipated to be the largest markets during the given period. The developed automobile, cosmetic & personal care industry along with the growing shift towards biodiesel is positively contributing to the growth of the market.

Competitive Analysis

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (U.S.), Metabolic Explorer SA (France) Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co. Ltd (China) and Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co., Ltd (China), Royal Dutch Shell (Netherland), Shanghai Jinjinle Industry Co., Ltd (China), Zouping Mingxing Chemical Co.,Ltd (China), Salicylates And Chemicals Pvt. Ltd (India), and Chongqing Kunlun Chemical Co., Ltd (China) among others.

