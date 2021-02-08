Global Hemapheresis Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2018-2023

Hemapheresis is a medical procedure that involves removing whole blood from a donor’s body for separating and analyzing the individual components of the blood so that desired blood component can be removed. It generally works on the basis of two common techniques known as membrane separation and centrifugation. This procedure is used for the collection of the blood components namely, plasma and platelets. It is also widely used for the treatment of neurological disorders, blood disorders, cardiovascular disorders, and in several other blood-related disorders. Hemapheresis procedures are performed across hospitals and blood collection centers.

The global hemapheresis market is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases across the globe and growing demand for plasma in the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies for the development of plasma-derived medicines. Further, increasing number of complex surgeries, increasing awareness and concern for blood safety and growing demand of blood components, and public and private funding are also estimated to be the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

The market for hemapheresis can be segmented into technology, products, and applications. On the basis of technology, the market can be further diversified into centrifugation and membrane separation. Furthermore, on the basis of products, the market can be sub-segmented into hemapheresis devices and hemapheresis disposables. Moreover, as per the applications, the market can be further analyzed into hematology, neurology, renal diseases, and other applications.

The global hemapheresis market is analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World are the major regions contributing to the growth of the market. North America is estimated to hold the significant share owing to the high prevalence rate of chronic diseases in the region and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Whereas, the Asia-Pacific is estimated to have a considerable growth rate due to the increasing geriatric population, chronic diseases and rapidly increasing healthcare expenditure.

Some of the key market players of the hemapheresis market are Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., B Braun Melsungen AG, Cerus Corporation, Fenwal Inc., Fresenius SE & Co. KGAA, Haemonetics Corporation, Hemacare Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc., Medica S.P.A., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., Termo BCT Inc., Therakos Inc. and so on.

Research methodology

The market study of the hemapheresis market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country-level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalog

• Authenticate databases such as European Society for Hemapheresis and National Institute of Health

The report is intended to hemapheresis device manufacturer, healthcare organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, government organization, for overall market analysis, and competitive analysis. The report provides an in-depth analysis of pricing, market size, intended quality of the product preferred by consumers. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global hemapheresis market is segmented based on regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global hemapheresis Market Research and Analysis, By Technology

2. Global hemapheresis Market Research and Analysis, By Product`

3. Global hemapheresis Market Research and Analysis, By Application

4. Global hemapheresis Market Research and Analysis, By Region

THE REPORT COVERS

• Comprehensive research methodology of the global hemapheresis

• This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global hemapheresis market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global hemapheresis market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

1. Aferetica Srl

2. Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

4. Cerus Corporation

5. Fenwal, Inc.

6. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

7. Haemonetics Corporation

8. HemaCare Corporation

9. Kaneka Corporation

10. Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc

11. Medica SPA

12. Nikkiso Co. Ltd.

13. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

14. Sichuan Nigale Biomedical Co., Ltd.

15. Sorin Group

16. Termo Bct Inc.

17. Therakos Inc.

