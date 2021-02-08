Global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

People buy a variety of Christmas lights and Christmas decorations to add glamor to the festival at Christmas. Christmas decorations including Christmas trees, which may be real or artificial, ornaments, tinsel, flowers, and other things meant to decorate the surroundings on Christmas.

In 2017, the Christmas Lightings revenue was US$ 1896.55 million and the market share was 31.89%, and it will be US$ 2299.67 million and 30.23% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.26%from 2017 to 2023.

The technical barriers of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations are not high. Because of low labor cost and raw material cost, Chinese enterprises have advantages to produce Christmas decorations, and export large amount of products to USA and Europe. USA is a large consumer and imported more than 90% of decoration in 2015. In local market, there are players such as Amscan, Balsam Brands, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley, Tree Classics, and Hilltop.

The global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market is valued at 6180 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 8300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amscan

Balsam Hill

Barcana

Roman

Kingtree

Crystal Valley

Tree Classics

Festive Productions Ltd

Hilltop

BLACHERE ILLUMINATION

Market size by Product

Artificial Christmas Trees

Christmas Lightings

Christmas Decorations

Market size by End User

Residential

Commercial

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

