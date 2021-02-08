Global Dangerous / Hazardous Goods Logistics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the Global Dangerous/ Hazardous Goods Logistics Market, tracking two market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and shares for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global dangerous/ hazardous goods logistics market by service, destination, and region.

Market Highlights

Global Dangerous/ Hazardous Goods Logistics Market is projected to be valued at approximately USD 3 Billion by 2026, with 5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2020-2026. Hazardous materials make up a significant portion of the global freight because they include many widely used commodities and products. Gasoline and other petroleum products are estimated to account for a significant share. The transport of hazardous materials requires special precautions, handling, and packaging. There are specialized safety regulations, standards, and reporting systems in place for pipelines, rail, highway, air, and marine vehicles that transport hazardous materials. These special requirements recognize the incidents involving in the transportation of hazardous materials, which can affect the environment, in addition to the potential risks of injuries and deaths. Concerning dangerous goods logistics, some policies and standards are set into place. International organizations, domestic institutions, as well as major aviation divisions, and shipping divisions have issued more stringent new policies for the management of dangerous goods logistics. The implementation of these new policies is expected to boost the dangerous/ hazardous goods logistics market in the coming years.

Based on region, the dangerous/ hazardous goods logistics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Europe is expected to be a significant market for dangerous/ hazardous goods logistics. Road freight transport is the prime mode of transport in Europe. Concerning road transport, the transport of dangerous goods in the European Union (EU-28) continued to increase year by year in the last five years. In almost half of the European countries, more than two-thirds of the transport of dangerous goods were performed within the national territory. In terms of commodity group, flammable liquids took over more than half of the total, followed by gases and corrosives. The global dangerous/ hazardous goods logistics market has been segmented based on service, destination, and region. Based on service, the global market is divided into transportation, warehousing and distribution, and value-added services. The transportation service segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on destination, the global dangerous/ hazardous goods logistics market is segmented into domestic and international. The domestic destination segment accounted for a significantly large share in the global market because of the rising use of road transport.

Global Dangerous/ Hazardous Goods Logistics Market is expected to grow at 5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Key Players

Key industry participants in the dangerous/ hazardous goods logistics industry include Ceva Logistics (Switzerland), Bollore Logistics (France), DHL (Germany), DSV (Denmark), DB Schenker (Germany), Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Germany), DGD Transport (US), Toll Group (Australia), YRC Worldwide Inc. (US), United Parcel Service (US), GEODIS (France), Rhenus Logistics (Germany), Agility Logistics (Kuwait), Kuehne + Nagel (Switzerland), and XPO Logistics (US).

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Primary Research

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Market Capacity Estimation

3.4 Forecast Model

3.5 List Of Assumptions

3.6 Limitations Of The Study

4 Market Insights

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 Market Opportunities

5.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

5.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

5.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

5.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes

5.5.5 Intensity Of Rivalry

5.6 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

…………….

