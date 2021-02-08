Global Corporate Assessment Services Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2019-2025

Fiber optic cable is a cable containing one or more optical fibers that are used to carry light. The optical fiber elements are typically individually coated with plastic layers and contained in a protective tube suitable for the environment where the cable will be deployed.
In 2018, the global Corporate Assessment Services market size was 2630 million US$ and it is expected to reach 4370 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2025.
The key players covered in this study
AON
Korn Ferry
CEB
Psytech
Hogan Assessments
Aspiring Minds
TT Success Insight
Cubiks
Performanse
Talent Plus
Harrison assessments
AssessFirst
Chandler Macleod
TeamLease
IBM
DDI
NSEIT
Eduquity Career Technologies
Central Test
StrengthsAsia
MeritTrac
Mettl
Beisen
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Psychometric Tests
Aptitude Tests
Domain Tests
In-Person Interviews
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Recruitment of Frontline Employee
Recruitment of Managers
Internal Assessment and Promotion
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Corporate Assessment Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Corporate Assessment Services development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Corporate Assessment Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.