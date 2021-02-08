Green Hydrogen Market [2021-2027] In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics & Emerging Growth Factors with Prominent Key Players | Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems

“

The report titled Global Green Hydrogen Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Green Hydrogen market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Green Hydrogen market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Green Hydrogen market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Green Hydrogen market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Green Hydrogen report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Green Hydrogen report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Green Hydrogen market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Green Hydrogen market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Green Hydrogen market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Green Hydrogen market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Green Hydrogen market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Proton On-Site, 718th Research Institute of CSIC, Teledyne Energy Systems, Hydrogenics, Nel Hydrogen, Suzhou Jingli, Beijing Zhongdian, McPhy, Siemens, TianJin Mainland, Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation, Idroenergy Spa, Erredue SpA

Market Segmentation by Product: Alkaline (ALK) Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer



Market Segmentation by Application: Wind Energy

Solar Energy

Biomass

Others



The Green Hydrogen Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Green Hydrogen market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Green Hydrogen market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Green Hydrogen market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Green Hydrogen industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Green Hydrogen market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Green Hydrogen market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Green Hydrogen market?

Table of Contents:

1 Green Hydrogen Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green Hydrogen

1.2 Green Hydrogen Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Alkaline (ALK) Electrolyzer

1.2.3 Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Electrolyzer

1.3 Green Hydrogen Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Green Hydrogen Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Wind Energy

1.3.3 Solar Energy

1.3.4 Biomass

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Green Hydrogen Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Green Hydrogen Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Green Hydrogen Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Green Hydrogen Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Green Hydrogen Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Green Hydrogen Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Green Hydrogen Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Green Hydrogen Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Green Hydrogen Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Green Hydrogen Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Green Hydrogen Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Green Hydrogen Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Green Hydrogen Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Green Hydrogen Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Green Hydrogen Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Green Hydrogen Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Green Hydrogen Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Green Hydrogen Production

3.4.1 North America Green Hydrogen Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Green Hydrogen Production

3.5.1 Europe Green Hydrogen Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Green Hydrogen Production

3.6.1 China Green Hydrogen Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Green Hydrogen Production

3.7.1 Japan Green Hydrogen Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Green Hydrogen Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Green Hydrogen Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Green Hydrogen Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Green Hydrogen Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Green Hydrogen Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Green Hydrogen Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Green Hydrogen Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Green Hydrogen Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Green Hydrogen Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Green Hydrogen Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Green Hydrogen Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Green Hydrogen Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Proton On-Site

7.1.1 Proton On-Site Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.1.2 Proton On-Site Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Proton On-Site Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Proton On-Site Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Proton On-Site Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC

7.2.1 718th Research Institute of CSIC Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.2.2 718th Research Institute of CSIC Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.2.3 718th Research Institute of CSIC Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 718th Research Institute of CSIC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 718th Research Institute of CSIC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Teledyne Energy Systems

7.3.1 Teledyne Energy Systems Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.3.2 Teledyne Energy Systems Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Teledyne Energy Systems Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Teledyne Energy Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Teledyne Energy Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Hydrogenics

7.4.1 Hydrogenics Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.4.2 Hydrogenics Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Hydrogenics Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Hydrogenics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Hydrogenics Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Nel Hydrogen

7.5.1 Nel Hydrogen Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.5.2 Nel Hydrogen Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Nel Hydrogen Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Nel Hydrogen Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Nel Hydrogen Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Suzhou Jingli

7.6.1 Suzhou Jingli Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.6.2 Suzhou Jingli Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Suzhou Jingli Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Suzhou Jingli Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Suzhou Jingli Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Beijing Zhongdian

7.7.1 Beijing Zhongdian Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.7.2 Beijing Zhongdian Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Beijing Zhongdian Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Beijing Zhongdian Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Beijing Zhongdian Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 McPhy

7.8.1 McPhy Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.8.2 McPhy Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.8.3 McPhy Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 McPhy Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 McPhy Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Siemens

7.9.1 Siemens Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.9.2 Siemens Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Siemens Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Siemens Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Siemens Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 TianJin Mainland

7.10.1 TianJin Mainland Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.10.2 TianJin Mainland Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.10.3 TianJin Mainland Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 TianJin Mainland Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 TianJin Mainland Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation

7.11.1 Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.11.2 Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Toshiba Energy Systems and Solutions Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Idroenergy Spa

7.12.1 Idroenergy Spa Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.12.2 Idroenergy Spa Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Idroenergy Spa Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Idroenergy Spa Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Idroenergy Spa Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Erredue SpA

7.13.1 Erredue SpA Green Hydrogen Corporation Information

7.13.2 Erredue SpA Green Hydrogen Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Erredue SpA Green Hydrogen Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Erredue SpA Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Erredue SpA Recent Developments/Updates

8 Green Hydrogen Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Green Hydrogen Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Green Hydrogen

8.4 Green Hydrogen Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Green Hydrogen Distributors List

9.3 Green Hydrogen Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Green Hydrogen Industry Trends

10.2 Green Hydrogen Growth Drivers

10.3 Green Hydrogen Market Challenges

10.4 Green Hydrogen Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Green Hydrogen by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Green Hydrogen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Green Hydrogen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Green Hydrogen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Green Hydrogen Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Green Hydrogen

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Green Hydrogen by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Green Hydrogen by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Green Hydrogen by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Green Hydrogen by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Green Hydrogen by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Green Hydrogen by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Green Hydrogen by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Green Hydrogen by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

