Global Medical Tapes and Bandages Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2018-2023

Medical tape utilized as a part of the solution and emergency treatment to hold a wrap or other dressing onto an injury. These tapes are used for securing gauze in place for cuts or burns. Medical tape comes in the form of cloth tape, which is hypoallergenic. Medical tapes are intended to hold gauze immovably onto the skin. They enable air to achieve the skin (“breathable”). Some breathable tapes such as kinesiology tape and other flexible tapes with glue are made of cotton. Surgical tapes are white in color as it contains zinc oxide, which is added to help anticipate diseases. Tapes made of microporous material includes 3M Micropore, which is broadly utilized across the globe. The medical bandages and tapes are the subpart of first aid medical kit that is used by a large amount of population.

There are several factors that drive the global medical tapes and bandages market such as rapid growth in the aging population which increase the possibilities of infections and the rising incidence of chronic wounds and ulcers. Additionally, the increase in a number of accidental and normal surgeries are also driving the growth of the market. Government initiatives regarding the safety of medical devices encourage the market player to develop innovative products in the market. However, alternative wound healing products are hindering the growth of the market.

The global medical tapes and bandage market is segmented by applications product and end-user. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into surgical wound treatment, traumatic wound treatment, ulcer treatment, sports injury treatment, burn injury treatment and other application. The ulcer medicines segment is expected to hold significant market share due to the rising number of patients with ulcers due to an increase in the diabetic populace. Based on end-users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgery center, and home care setting. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into two main categories which include medical tapes and medical bandages. Medical bandages have several types such as gauge bandage, adhesive bandage, cohesive and elastic bandage, and other. Similarly, medical tapes have various types such as fabric tapes, paper tapes, plastic tapes, and other tapes.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is holding the significant share in the market due to the presence of large populations pool influenced with diabetes. Further, rising adding population is also one of the driving factors for the Asia-Pacific market. Further, an expansion in various surgical systems due to an increase in medical tourism is also boosting the growth of the market in the Asia-Pacific region. The key players in the global medical tape and bandage market include 3M company, AMD Medicom Inc., Andover Healthcare Inc., ASO Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Beiersdorf AG, BSN Medical GmbH, Cardinal Health, Inc., and Covidien PLC.

Research methodology

The market study of the global medical tapes and bandages market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by the research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to break down the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast, and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report, the country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior, and macroeconomic factors. Numbers extracted from secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders, and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity of our reports.

Secondary sources include

Financial reports of companies involved in the market.

Whitepapers, research-papers, and news blogs.

An authentic database such as the American Medical Association (AMA), org, and so on.

Company websites and their product/ services catalog.

The report is intended for hospitals, private companies, research institutes and government organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in the market and product types. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market segmentation

Global medical tapes & bandages market is segmented on the basis of application, product, end-users and regional outlook.

Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market Research and Analysis, by Application Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market Research and Analysis, by End-Users Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market Research and Analysis, by Product Global Medical Tapes & Bandages Market Research and Analysis, by Region

THE REPORT COVERS

Comprehensive research methodology of global medical tapes and bandages market.

This report also includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global medical tapes and bandages market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global medical tapes and bandages market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned

3M Company AMD Medicom Inc. Andover Healthcare Inc. ASO, LLC Avcor Healthcare Products Inc. B. Braun Melsungen AG Beiersdorf AG BSN Medical GmbH Cardinal Health, Inc. Covidien PLC Derma Sciences, Inc. Johnson & Johnson, Inc. Karl Otto Braun GmbH & Co. Kg. Libatape Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Medline Industries, Inc. Molnlycke Health Care AB NICHIBAN Co., Ltd. Nitto Denko Corporation Paul Hartmann AG Smith & Nephew PLC

