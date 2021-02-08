Global Connected Vehicles Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2016-2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the Connected Vehiclesmarket on globalas well as regional level. The study provides historic data along with the forecast for the period between 2016 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Bn).

The study provides a detailed view of the Connected Vehicles market, by segmenting it based on hardware, application and geographical expansion. Connected cars have the ability of interpreting human behavioral pattern such as braking, drifting and accelerating to protect from potential danger. With a powerful network technology backup, connected cars facilitate the driver in connecting with online platforms and offering real time communication. Considered to be the future of automobile industry, connected cars are specialized in wireless LAN devices, ADAS (Automated Driver Assistance System) and safety solutions. Smart phones and other mobile devices act as a medium in connecting cars via the connected car technology. With technological innovation at its peak, the demand for electric vehicles is increasing rapidly over the years which in turn are expected to drive the connected cars market through the forecast period significantly.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The segmentation also includes demandof thetechnology and applications in all regions.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the Connected Vehiclesmarket across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of connected vehicles.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the Connected Vehiclesmarket at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the connected vehicles market.

The report provides the size of the connected vehiclesmarket in 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the connected vehicles market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Bn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific have been taken into account in estimating the growth of the global market.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for connected vehicleshas been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for the said market in each application for its respective functions. The global connected vehiclesmarket has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from connected vehiclesapplications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of theConnected Vehiclesmarket, split into regions. Based on hardware, application and regional demand, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue. The application split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and applicationand revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of connected vehicles market of several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market BMW, GM, Ford, Tesla, JLR, Denso Corporation, Airbiquity Inc., Volvo Car Corporation, Google Inc., Delphi Automotive Plc among others.

The global Connected Vehiclesmarket has been segmented into:

Global Connected Vehicles Market: By Geography

North America

o U.S.

o Rest of America

Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

Middle East and Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Global Connected Vehicles Market: By Application

Telematics

Infotainment

Combined Infotainment and Telematics

Global Connected Vehicles Market: By Hardware

Semiconductor Components

Connectivity ICs

