Global Sulfur Dyes Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Sulfur dyes are synthetic organic dyes that are produced by reacting sulfur with amines and phenols. They are generally water-insoluble but can be miscible in water by reacting with sodium sulfide in alkaline medium which are known as sulfur dyes. Such dyes offer high absorption capacity, easy availability, easily washable, and ease in application.

The global sulfur dyes market has been segmented on the basis of form, color, product type, application, and region. Based on form, the global sulfur dyes market has been classified into granular, powder, liquid, pre-reduced powders, dispersed pastes, and others. The powder segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017 owing to the easy in manufacturing process and ability to be produced in different strengths. It is widely used for dyeing cotton and other fabrics. The liquid segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment due to its rapid absorption in the fabric and easy transportation.

On the basis of color, the global sulfur dyes market has been divided into black, blue, brown, green, and others. Among these colors, the black color segment dominated the global market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to its application in vast range of fabrics and cost-effective nature.

By product type, the global sulfur dyes market has been segmented into leuco sulfur dyes, condensed sulfur dyes, solubilized sulfur dyes, and others. The leuco sulfur dyes segment held the largest market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the following years. Leuco sulfur dyes is treated under the reduction reaction with sodium sulfide or sodium hydrosulfide to make it water-soluble. After absorption, they are again converted to insoluble compound and can be easily washed. Solubilized sulfur dyes also account for a substantial market share owing to its use in dyeing of leathers.

Based on application, the global sulfur dyes market has been categorized into textile, leather processing, paints and coating, plastic, paper, printing ink, ceramics, and others. The textile segment dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR in the coming years owing to the surging demand of sulfur dyes in dyeing cotton, yarns, fabric, nylon, and others. Leather processing and paints and coating segments are projected to register significant market share in the following years owing to the affinity of sulfur dyes to leather leading to rapid absorption.

Market Segmentation

The global sulfur dyes market has been categorized based on form, color, product type, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of form, the global sulfur dyes market has been segmented into granular, powder, liquid, pre-reduced powder, dispersed pastes, and others.

By color, the global sulfur dyes market has been categorized into black, brown, blue, green, red, and others.

Based on product type, the global sulfur dyes market has been divided into leuco sulfur dyes, condensed sulfur dyes, solubilized sulfur dyes, and others.

By application, the global sulfur dyes market has been classified into textile, leather processing, paints and coating, plastic, paper, printing ink, ceramics, and others.

The global sulfur dyes market has been studied for five key regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific market registered the largest market share in 2017 and is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. China is the leading country in the region owing to the presence of leading manufacturing companies such as Sinochem tianjin Co., LTD, TIANJIN SHENYUAN CHEMICAL CO., LTD, and Bengbu Yongyan Dyes & Chemicals Co., Ltd. India is the second-largest producer and consumer in this region owing to its increasing population and surging demand of sulfur dyes in end-use industries.

Competitive Analysis

Venus Dye Chem (India), ABS Laboratories (India), Atul Ltd (India), Bhanu Dyes Pvt. Ltd. (India), Apex Industries (India), APCO DYE CHEM PVT. LTD. (India), Qingdao Sanhuan Colorchem CO.,LTD (China), Sinochem tianjin Co., LTD (China), Archroma Brand & Performance Textile Specialties (Singapore), NIPPON KAYAKU Co., Ltd. (Japan), TIANJIN SHENYUAN CHEMICAL CO.,LTD (China), Bengbu Yongyan Dyes & Chemicals Co., Ltd. (China), and others are some of the key players operating in the global sulfur dyes market.

