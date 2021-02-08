Language Translation Service MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Language Translation Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Language Translation Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Language Translation Service market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Language Translation Service market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, TransPerfect, Lionbridge, FBC Global, SDL, RWS, Appen, Keywords Studios, STAR Group, CyraCom International, Translation Bureau Market Segment by Product Type: Document Translation, Patent Translation, Real-time Interpretation, Others, Market Segment by Application: , Medical, Electronic, Government, Academic Research, Other,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Language Translation Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Language Translation Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Language Translation Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Language Translation Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Language Translation Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Language Translation Service market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Language Translation Service

1.1 Language Translation Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Language Translation Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Language Translation Service Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Language Translation Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Language Translation Service Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Language Translation Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Language Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Language Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Language Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Language Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Language Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Language Translation Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Language Translation Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Language Translation Service Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Language Translation Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Language Translation Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Document Translation

2.5 Patent Translation

2.6 Real-time Interpretation

2.7 Others

3 Language Translation Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Language Translation Service Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Language Translation Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Language Translation Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Medical

3.5 Electronic

3.6 Government

3.7 Academic Research

3.8 Other

4 Language Translation Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Language Translation Service Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Language Translation Service as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Language Translation Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Language Translation Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Language Translation Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Language Translation Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 TransPerfect

5.1.1 TransPerfect Profile

5.1.2 TransPerfect Main Business

5.1.3 TransPerfect Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 TransPerfect Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 TransPerfect Recent Developments

5.2 Lionbridge

5.2.1 Lionbridge Profile

5.2.2 Lionbridge Main Business

5.2.3 Lionbridge Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Lionbridge Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Lionbridge Recent Developments

5.3 FBC Global

5.5.1 FBC Global Profile

5.3.2 FBC Global Main Business

5.3.3 FBC Global Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 FBC Global Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 SDL Recent Developments

5.4 SDL

5.4.1 SDL Profile

5.4.2 SDL Main Business

5.4.3 SDL Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SDL Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 SDL Recent Developments

5.5 RWS

5.5.1 RWS Profile

5.5.2 RWS Main Business

5.5.3 RWS Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 RWS Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 RWS Recent Developments

5.6 Appen

5.6.1 Appen Profile

5.6.2 Appen Main Business

5.6.3 Appen Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Appen Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Appen Recent Developments

5.7 Keywords Studios

5.7.1 Keywords Studios Profile

5.7.2 Keywords Studios Main Business

5.7.3 Keywords Studios Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Keywords Studios Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Keywords Studios Recent Developments

5.8 STAR Group

5.8.1 STAR Group Profile

5.8.2 STAR Group Main Business

5.8.3 STAR Group Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 STAR Group Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 STAR Group Recent Developments

5.9 CyraCom International

5.9.1 CyraCom International Profile

5.9.2 CyraCom International Main Business

5.9.3 CyraCom International Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CyraCom International Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 CyraCom International Recent Developments

5.10 Translation Bureau

5.10.1 Translation Bureau Profile

5.10.2 Translation Bureau Main Business

5.10.3 Translation Bureau Language Translation Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Translation Bureau Language Translation Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Translation Bureau Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Language Translation Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Language Translation Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Language Translation Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Language Translation Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Language Translation Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Language Translation Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

