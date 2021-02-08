Cold Chain Warehousing MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Cold Chain Warehousing Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cold Chain Warehousing market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cold Chain Warehousing market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Cold Chain Warehousing market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Lineage Logistics, Americold Logistics, United States Cold Storage, AGRO Merchants Group, LLC, NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics, Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc, Kloosterboer, VersaCold Logistics Services, Interstate Warehousing, Inc., Frialsa Frigorificos, VX Cold Chain Logistics, Burris Logistics, Congebec Logistics, Inc., Conestoga Cold Storage, Constellation Cold Logistics IV, Comfrio Soluções Logísticas, Superfrio Armazéns Gerais, Hanson Logistics, Magnavale Ltd., Friozem Armazéns Frigoríficos, Holt Logistics Corp., Confederation Freezers, Agri-Norcold A/S, Trenton Cold Storage, Inc., Bring Frigo Market Segment by Product Type: Refrigerated Containers, Blast Freezers And Chillers, Cold Rooms, Market Segment by Application: , Food and Beverages, Healthcare, Others,

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2646083/cold-warehousing For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2646083/cold-warehousing Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/payment?product_id=MjY0NjA4Mw==

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cold Chain Warehousing market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cold Chain Warehousing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cold Chain Warehousing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cold Chain Warehousing market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cold Chain Warehousing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cold Chain Warehousing market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Cold Chain Warehousing

1.1 Cold Chain Warehousing Market Overview

1.1.1 Cold Chain Warehousing Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Cold Chain Warehousing Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Refrigerated Containers

2.5 Blast Freezers And Chillers

2.6 Cold Rooms

3 Cold Chain Warehousing Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Food and Beverages

3.5 Healthcare

3.6 Others

4 Cold Chain Warehousing Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Cold Chain Warehousing as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Cold Chain Warehousing Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cold Chain Warehousing Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cold Chain Warehousing Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cold Chain Warehousing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Lineage Logistics

5.1.1 Lineage Logistics Profile

5.1.2 Lineage Logistics Main Business

5.1.3 Lineage Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Lineage Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Lineage Logistics Recent Developments

5.2 Americold Logistics

5.2.1 Americold Logistics Profile

5.2.2 Americold Logistics Main Business

5.2.3 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Americold Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Americold Logistics Recent Developments

5.3 United States Cold Storage

5.5.1 United States Cold Storage Profile

5.3.2 United States Cold Storage Main Business

5.3.3 United States Cold Storage Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 United States Cold Storage Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Developments

5.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC

5.4.1 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Profile

5.4.2 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Main Business

5.4.3 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 AGRO Merchants Group, LLC Recent Developments

5.5 NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics

5.5.1 NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics Profile

5.5.2 NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics Main Business

5.5.3 NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 NewCold Advanced Cold Logistics Recent Developments

5.6 Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc

5.6.1 Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc Profile

5.6.2 Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc Main Business

5.6.3 Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Nichirei Logistics Group, Inc Recent Developments

5.7 Kloosterboer

5.7.1 Kloosterboer Profile

5.7.2 Kloosterboer Main Business

5.7.3 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Kloosterboer Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Kloosterboer Recent Developments

5.8 VersaCold Logistics Services

5.8.1 VersaCold Logistics Services Profile

5.8.2 VersaCold Logistics Services Main Business

5.8.3 VersaCold Logistics Services Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 VersaCold Logistics Services Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 VersaCold Logistics Services Recent Developments

5.9 Interstate Warehousing, Inc.

5.9.1 Interstate Warehousing, Inc. Profile

5.9.2 Interstate Warehousing, Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 Interstate Warehousing, Inc. Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Interstate Warehousing, Inc. Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Interstate Warehousing, Inc. Recent Developments

5.10 Frialsa Frigorificos

5.10.1 Frialsa Frigorificos Profile

5.10.2 Frialsa Frigorificos Main Business

5.10.3 Frialsa Frigorificos Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Frialsa Frigorificos Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Frialsa Frigorificos Recent Developments

5.11 VX Cold Chain Logistics

5.11.1 VX Cold Chain Logistics Profile

5.11.2 VX Cold Chain Logistics Main Business

5.11.3 VX Cold Chain Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 VX Cold Chain Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 VX Cold Chain Logistics Recent Developments

5.12 Burris Logistics

5.12.1 Burris Logistics Profile

5.12.2 Burris Logistics Main Business

5.12.3 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Burris Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Burris Logistics Recent Developments

5.13 Congebec Logistics, Inc.

5.13.1 Congebec Logistics, Inc. Profile

5.13.2 Congebec Logistics, Inc. Main Business

5.13.3 Congebec Logistics, Inc. Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Congebec Logistics, Inc. Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Congebec Logistics, Inc. Recent Developments

5.14 Conestoga Cold Storage

5.14.1 Conestoga Cold Storage Profile

5.14.2 Conestoga Cold Storage Main Business

5.14.3 Conestoga Cold Storage Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Conestoga Cold Storage Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Conestoga Cold Storage Recent Developments

5.15 Constellation Cold Logistics IV

5.15.1 Constellation Cold Logistics IV Profile

5.15.2 Constellation Cold Logistics IV Main Business

5.15.3 Constellation Cold Logistics IV Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Constellation Cold Logistics IV Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Constellation Cold Logistics IV Recent Developments

5.16 Comfrio Soluções Logísticas

5.16.1 Comfrio Soluções Logísticas Profile

5.16.2 Comfrio Soluções Logísticas Main Business

5.16.3 Comfrio Soluções Logísticas Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Comfrio Soluções Logísticas Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Comfrio Soluções Logísticas Recent Developments

5.17 Superfrio Armazéns Gerais

5.17.1 Superfrio Armazéns Gerais Profile

5.17.2 Superfrio Armazéns Gerais Main Business

5.17.3 Superfrio Armazéns Gerais Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Superfrio Armazéns Gerais Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Superfrio Armazéns Gerais Recent Developments

5.18 Hanson Logistics

5.18.1 Hanson Logistics Profile

5.18.2 Hanson Logistics Main Business

5.18.3 Hanson Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Hanson Logistics Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Hanson Logistics Recent Developments

5.19 Magnavale Ltd.

5.19.1 Magnavale Ltd. Profile

5.19.2 Magnavale Ltd. Main Business

5.19.3 Magnavale Ltd. Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Magnavale Ltd. Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Magnavale Ltd. Recent Developments

5.20 Friozem Armazéns Frigoríficos

5.20.1 Friozem Armazéns Frigoríficos Profile

5.20.2 Friozem Armazéns Frigoríficos Main Business

5.20.3 Friozem Armazéns Frigoríficos Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Friozem Armazéns Frigoríficos Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 Friozem Armazéns Frigoríficos Recent Developments

5.21 Holt Logistics Corp.

5.21.1 Holt Logistics Corp. Profile

5.21.2 Holt Logistics Corp. Main Business

5.21.3 Holt Logistics Corp. Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Holt Logistics Corp. Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Holt Logistics Corp. Recent Developments

5.22 Confederation Freezers

5.22.1 Confederation Freezers Profile

5.22.2 Confederation Freezers Main Business

5.22.3 Confederation Freezers Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Confederation Freezers Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 Confederation Freezers Recent Developments

5.23 Agri-Norcold A/S

5.23.1 Agri-Norcold A/S Profile

5.23.2 Agri-Norcold A/S Main Business

5.23.3 Agri-Norcold A/S Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Agri-Norcold A/S Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Agri-Norcold A/S Recent Developments

5.24 Trenton Cold Storage, Inc.

5.24.1 Trenton Cold Storage, Inc. Profile

5.24.2 Trenton Cold Storage, Inc. Main Business

5.24.3 Trenton Cold Storage, Inc. Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 Trenton Cold Storage, Inc. Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.24.5 Trenton Cold Storage, Inc. Recent Developments

5.25 Bring Frigo

5.25.1 Bring Frigo Profile

5.25.2 Bring Frigo Main Business

5.25.3 Bring Frigo Cold Chain Warehousing Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Bring Frigo Cold Chain Warehousing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.25.5 Bring Frigo Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cold Chain Warehousing Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Cold Chain Warehousing Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.

https://thedailychronicle.in/