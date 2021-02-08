Automotive HD Maps MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Automotive HD Maps Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive HD Maps market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive HD Maps market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive HD Maps market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, HERE Technologies, TomTom, NVIDIA, Maxar, Alphabet, CARMERA, Civil Maps, DeepMap, NavInfo, Sanborn, ZF, Baidu, Alibaba (AutoNavi) Market Segment by Product Type: Manually Driven Vehical, Autonomous Car, Market Segment by Application: , Passenger Car, Commercial Car,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive HD Maps market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive HD Maps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive HD Maps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive HD Maps market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive HD Maps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive HD Maps market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Automotive HD Maps

1.1 Automotive HD Maps Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive HD Maps Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive HD Maps Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Automotive HD Maps Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Automotive HD Maps Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Automotive HD Maps Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Automotive HD Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Automotive HD Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Automotive HD Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive HD Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Automotive HD Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive HD Maps Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Automotive HD Maps Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automotive HD Maps Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Automotive HD Maps Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Automotive HD Maps Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Manually Driven Vehical

2.5 Autonomous Car

3 Automotive HD Maps Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Automotive HD Maps Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Automotive HD Maps Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Automotive HD Maps Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Passenger Car

3.5 Commercial Car

4 Automotive HD Maps Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automotive HD Maps Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Automotive HD Maps as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Automotive HD Maps Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automotive HD Maps Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automotive HD Maps Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automotive HD Maps Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 HERE Technologies

5.1.1 HERE Technologies Profile

5.1.2 HERE Technologies Main Business

5.1.3 HERE Technologies Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 HERE Technologies Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 HERE Technologies Recent Developments

5.2 TomTom

5.2.1 TomTom Profile

5.2.2 TomTom Main Business

5.2.3 TomTom Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 TomTom Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 TomTom Recent Developments

5.3 NVIDIA

5.5.1 NVIDIA Profile

5.3.2 NVIDIA Main Business

5.3.3 NVIDIA Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 NVIDIA Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Maxar Recent Developments

5.4 Maxar

5.4.1 Maxar Profile

5.4.2 Maxar Main Business

5.4.3 Maxar Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Maxar Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Maxar Recent Developments

5.5 Alphabet

5.5.1 Alphabet Profile

5.5.2 Alphabet Main Business

5.5.3 Alphabet Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Alphabet Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Alphabet Recent Developments

5.6 CARMERA

5.6.1 CARMERA Profile

5.6.2 CARMERA Main Business

5.6.3 CARMERA Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 CARMERA Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 CARMERA Recent Developments

5.7 Civil Maps

5.7.1 Civil Maps Profile

5.7.2 Civil Maps Main Business

5.7.3 Civil Maps Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Civil Maps Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Civil Maps Recent Developments

5.8 DeepMap

5.8.1 DeepMap Profile

5.8.2 DeepMap Main Business

5.8.3 DeepMap Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 DeepMap Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 DeepMap Recent Developments

5.9 NavInfo

5.9.1 NavInfo Profile

5.9.2 NavInfo Main Business

5.9.3 NavInfo Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 NavInfo Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 NavInfo Recent Developments

5.10 Sanborn

5.10.1 Sanborn Profile

5.10.2 Sanborn Main Business

5.10.3 Sanborn Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Sanborn Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Sanborn Recent Developments

5.11 ZF

5.11.1 ZF Profile

5.11.2 ZF Main Business

5.11.3 ZF Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ZF Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 ZF Recent Developments

5.12 Baidu

5.12.1 Baidu Profile

5.12.2 Baidu Main Business

5.12.3 Baidu Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Baidu Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Baidu Recent Developments

5.13 Alibaba (AutoNavi)

5.13.1 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Profile

5.13.2 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Main Business

5.13.3 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Automotive HD Maps Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Automotive HD Maps Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Alibaba (AutoNavi) Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive HD Maps Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive HD Maps Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive HD Maps Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive HD Maps Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive HD Maps Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Automotive HD Maps Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

