AI in Oil & Gas MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global AI in Oil & Gas market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global AI in Oil & Gas market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global AI in Oil & Gas market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, IBM, Accenture, Google, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle, EY, Intel, FuGenX Technologies, Baker Hughes, Halliburton, Schlumberger Market Segment by Product Type: Hardware, Software, Services, Market Segment by Application: , Upstream, Midstream, Downstream,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global AI in Oil & Gas market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the AI in Oil & Gas market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the AI in Oil & Gas industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global AI in Oil & Gas market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global AI in Oil & Gas market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AI in Oil & Gas market

TOC

1 Market Overview of AI in Oil & Gas

1.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Overview

1.1.1 AI in Oil & Gas Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, AI in Oil & Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

2 AI in Oil & Gas Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Hardware

2.5 Software

2.6 Services

3 AI in Oil & Gas Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global AI in Oil & Gas Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global AI in Oil & Gas Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Upstream

3.5 Midstream

3.6 Downstream

4 Global AI in Oil & Gas Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global AI in Oil & Gas Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in AI in Oil & Gas as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into AI in Oil & Gas Market

4.4 Global Top Players AI in Oil & Gas Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players AI in Oil & Gas Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 AI in Oil & Gas Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 IBM

5.1.1 IBM Profile

5.1.2 IBM Main Business

5.1.3 IBM Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 IBM Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.2 Accenture

5.2.1 Accenture Profile

5.2.2 Accenture Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Accenture Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Accenture Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Accenture Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Google

5.5.1 Google Profile

5.3.2 Google Main Business

5.3.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.4 Microsoft Corporation

5.4.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.4.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.4.3 Microsoft Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.5 Oracle

5.5.1 Oracle Profile

5.5.2 Oracle Main Business

5.5.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Oracle Recent Developments

5.6 Microsoft Corporation

5.6.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.6.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 Microsoft Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 Oracle

5.7.1 Oracle Profile

5.7.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Oracle Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 EY

5.8.1 EY Profile

5.8.2 EY Main Business

5.8.3 EY Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 EY Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 EY Recent Developments

5.9 Intel

5.9.1 Intel Profile

5.9.2 Intel Main Business

5.9.3 Intel Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Intel Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Intel Recent Developments

5.10 FuGenX Technologies

5.10.1 FuGenX Technologies Profile

5.10.2 FuGenX Technologies Main Business

5.10.3 FuGenX Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 FuGenX Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 FuGenX Technologies Recent Developments

5.11 Baker Hughes

5.11.1 Baker Hughes Profile

5.11.2 Baker Hughes Main Business

5.11.3 Baker Hughes Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Baker Hughes Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Baker Hughes Recent Developments

5.12 Halliburton

5.12.1 Halliburton Profile

5.12.2 Halliburton Main Business

5.12.3 Halliburton Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Halliburton Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Halliburton Recent Developments

5.13 Schlumberger

5.13.1 Schlumberger Profile

5.13.2 Schlumberger Main Business

5.13.3 Schlumberger Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Schlumberger Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa AI in Oil & Gas Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 AI in Oil & Gas Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

