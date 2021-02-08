Oat Milk MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Forecast

Global Oat Milk Market size is projected to be valued at USD 2.2 Billion till 2026 with a CAGR of 6.2% between 2020 and 2026. The demand for oat milk is increasing with rising awareness regarding its various health benefits. The dairy-alternative industry has registered tremendous growth in the past few years, and the same trend is expected in the case of the oat milk market. Additionally, North American & European markets are witnessing growing demand for oat milk.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/10216

Global Oat Milk Market is expected to register a notable growth rate during the forecast period. Increasing health consciousness and awareness about the benefits of oat milk are expected to further fuel the demand for oat milk among consumers. Oat milk reduces the risk of osteoporosis and maintains cardiovascular health. As per the data sourced from the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people die annually, with cardiovascular problems accounting for 31% of the global deaths in 2016. Additionally, growing concerns regarding animal welfare, human health, and the environment have led to a rise in the trend of veganism, which has now become mainstream. The increasing prevalence of veganism has further fueled the demand for oat milk among consumers. Furthermore, with increasing per capita disposable incomes in the emerging economies, the rising demand for oat milk is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for oat milk manufacturers across the globe.

Market USP

ALSO READ : https://teletype.in/@pagrawal11/G9LTlos0d

Increasing awareness regarding the health benefits of oat milk

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Increase in the Demand for Low-Fat Products: Oat milk is enriched with nutrients including potassium, calcium, iron, and vitamins A, B, and D. Oat milk lowers blood cholesterol level and provides essential calcium that keeps the bones strong. The fat content in oat milk is very low as compared to goat milk and cow milk.

ALSO READ : https://www.hashtap.com/write/QbMy32GOZyMZ?share=qiewfxwECb1c1iFcED0zowqXePy8HV1s

Easy Availability of Oat Milk in Store-Based Distribution Channels: Easy accessibility of oat milk in store-based distribution channels has resulted in its popularity. Additionally, the increasing number of store-based channels for the sale and purchase of oat milk worldwide, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores, has resulted in the dominance of the store-based distribution channels. However, companies are opting for online distribution platforms to widen their consumer reach.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Plain

Flavored: The flavored segment accounts for the major share of the global oat milk market. The consumers mainly prefer flavored oat milk due to its taste. Oat milk manufacturers are introducing innovations in the form of different flavors and packaging of the products to boost the demand for oat milk among the consumers.

By Category

ALSO READ: https://www.agreatertown.com/india_un/alcoholic_beverages_industry_market_growth_and_forecast_to_2023_000114254231

Organic : The organic oat milk segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Organic oat milk products are naturally rich in fiber and beta-glucans (soluble fiber) and reduce bad cholesterol in the body. Currently, organic milk is being preferred by consumers as compared to conventional milk.

: The organic oat milk segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Organic oat milk products are naturally rich in fiber and beta-glucans (soluble fiber) and reduce bad cholesterol in the body. Currently, organic milk is being preferred by consumers as compared to conventional milk. Conventional

By Distribution Channel

Store-Based : The majority of oat milk is sold through store-based retailers. This segment has been further divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period.

: The majority of oat milk is sold through store-based retailers. This segment has been further divided into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment dominated the market in 2019 and is anticipated to remain dominant during the forecast period. Non-Store-Based

By Region

North America

Europe: Europe dominated the global oat milk market in 2019 with the increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of oat milk among the consumers. Germany is the leading market for oat milk in Europe. This share is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period with frequent product innovations by several key players in the European market.

Europe dominated the global oat milk market in 2019 with the increase in awareness regarding the health benefits of oat milk among the consumers. Germany is the leading market for oat milk in Europe. This share is expected to increase rapidly during the forecast period with frequent product innovations by several key players in the European market. Asia-Pacific : Asia-Pacific accounted for a substantial share of the oat milk market. The presence of the oat milk market in China, Japan, and South-East Asian countries has created lucrative opportunities for the existing players. Growing concerns regarding maintaining healthy lifestyles among the consumers have fueled the demand for oat milk in this region. Additionally, the advent of many eCommerce channels, coupled with the advent of standardized, organized channels in emerging economies, is expected to boost the demand for oat milk in the Asia-Pacific market during the forecast period.

: Asia-Pacific accounted for a substantial share of the oat milk market. The presence of the oat milk market in China, Japan, and South-East Asian countries has created lucrative opportunities for the existing players. Growing concerns regarding maintaining healthy lifestyles among the consumers have fueled the demand for oat milk in this region. Additionally, the advent of many eCommerce channels, coupled with the advent of standardized, organized channels in emerging economies, is expected to boost the demand for oat milk in the Asia-Pacific market during the forecast period. Rest of the World

ALSO READ : https://www.pressnews.biz/@taursuraj56/covid-19-impact-on-vitamin-supplements-market-industry-share-and-forecast-to-2024-dk3y7aw7w3q7

Key Players

Oatly (Europe)

Rise Brewing (US)

Happy Planet Foods (US)

Thrive Market. (US)

Califia Farms (US)

PepsiCo (US)

Elmhurst (US)

Pacific Foods (US)

Danone (US)

Chobani (US)

https://thedailychronicle.in/