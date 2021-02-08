Self-Adhesive Labels Market 2021: Industry Size, Share, Outlook, Recent Developments, Top Companies, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) states in its research report that the Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market 2020 is projected to rise rapidly over the review period, achieving a significant market value and a healthy CAGR of 4.9% over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

These labels are becoming increasingly common among the manufacturers because of their successful labeling solutions and cost savings. This will provide more stimulus to business growth. However, fluctuating raw material prices and lack of knowledge of different types of labeling techniques can hinder this market’s growth.

Segmental Analysis

Global Self-adhesive labels market is segmented based on Compositions, type, application, and region. On the basis of the by type, the market is segmented into the temporary or removable and permanent. Permanent labels accounted for the largest market share in 2016. Permanent self-adhesive labels are commonly used in devices such as electrical and electronics, HVAC etc. After ingestion of the products inside the package these marks can not be reused and usually have singular purpose. Such labels not only provide customers with product information but also prove to be useful for branding and business communication. Therefore these features provided by permanent self-adhesive labels form a major factor in the global self-adhesive label market for tremendous segmental growth.

On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into consumer goods, Pharmaceuticals, Food & beverages, and others. The branded products dominate the global self-adhesive label industry application group. It is projected that the food & beverage sector will expand to the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Due to the increasing awareness among consumers about product quality, self-adhesive labels have broad applications in the F&B market. Further big business use is the pharmaceutical industry. Further big business use is the pharmaceutical industry. Such kinds of labels are used in pharmaceutical labeling items and provide various functionalities such as product monitoring and trace measurement, counterfeit measurement, and product numbering. Growing usage of permanent self-adhesive labels in the pharmaceutical industry is speeding up market development.

Regional Analysis

The global business regional analysis was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

The area of North America dominates the global market for self-adhesive labels mainly due to the fast growth in the pharmaceutical industry. According to the American Blind Foundation, about 20 million people in the U.S. are suffering from vision loss and it is now mandatory that braille labels be used on product labels. This then provides a significant opportunity for the U.S. market for self-adhesive braille labels. The country has a significant contribution in the market for self-adhesive labels internationally and in North America. Owing to the rapid growth in the retail industry, Asia Pacific area is projected to rise at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. E-commerce market development brings with it the need for packaging, which uses self-adhesive labels. Growing industrial development in the area pouring business growth. In addition, increased purchasing potential coupled with evolving habits is also generating a huge opportunity for the global market for self-adhesive labels. The chief contributor to the Asia Pacific market is China, India, Indonesia and Japan. Despite the strong demand from the consumer goods industry, China accounts for the largest share of the global market.

Competitive Analysis

The key market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are SVS Labels, Avery Dennison Corporation, Americk Packaging Group, Henkel AG & Co., and CCL Industries Inc. H.B. Fuller Company, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Muroll GmbH, Coveris Holdings S.A., Royston Labels Ltd., Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh, Mondi Group, S&K LABEL spol.sare among others.

