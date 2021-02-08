Pre-engineered Buildings Market to Develop at 11.66% CAGR | Industry Booming Trends, Key Insights, Top Companies, Development Status and Growth Forecasted by 2023

Market Analysis

The India Pre-Engineered Buildings Market will grow at an 11.66% CAGR between the forecast period 2016- 2023, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A pre-engineered building, simply put, is a building enclosure system. This includes a particular building structure along with roof and wall cladding. They are designed by pre-engineered building manufacturers as per the clients’ needs by using raw materials of best-suited inventory. Its structural systems comprise columns, roof beams, steel, plate steel, and rigid frames. It has several advantages such as flexibility of expansion, large clear spans, low maintenance, quality control, lower cost, architectural versatility, energy-efficient wall systems and roofing, single-source responsibility, and reduced construction time.

Various factors are propelling the India pre-engineered buildings market growth. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include the high growth of infrastructure, industrial, and construction sectors, benefits such as faster completion, expandability, ease of installation, energy efficiency, workshop fabrication, a recyclable material, and flexibility in design, growing demand for steel as a primary construction material, high cost of workforce, availability of skilled workforce, workshop fabrication, and growing steel prices. Additional factors adding market growth include rapidly mounting urbanization and industrialization in Brazil, India, and China, the growing demand for the construction of commercial complexes and buildings and workshops, increasing investments in industries, growth in population, a surge in e-retailers, and growing need for warehouses. Roofs and floors, columns and beams, walls, and others are the different products of pre-engineered buildings that are made of different materials such as aluminum, steel, and others. Owing to its alluring features and perks, they have wide industrial, commercial, and residential applications.

On the contrary, the current COVID-19 impact and the disadvantages of structure like susceptibility to corrosion, reduced fire resistance, and thermal resistivity may limit the global India pre-engineered building market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive India pre-engineered building market segment analysis based on application, products, and material.

By material, the India pre-engineered buildings market is segmented into aluminum, steel, and others. Of these, the steel segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By products, the India pre-engineered building market is segmented into roofs and floors, columns and beams, walls, and others. Of these, roofs and floors will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By application, the India pre-engineered building market is segmented into industrial, commercial, and residential. Of these, the residential segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period for rapid urbanization and increasing population.

Region Level Analysis

Several factors are adding to the India pre-engineered buildings market growth. These include the increasing number of commercial infrastructure projects, developing economy, demand for construction activities, economic liberalization, the introduction of PEBs that has improved the construction market, favorable government initiatives such as the Make in India campaign, increased approval of FDIs, demand for infrastructure from different sectors, growing population, government investments, and need for low-cost green buildings.

Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the India pre-engineered buildings market report include Tiger Steel Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd (India), SmithStructures (India), SML Group (India), Multicolor Steels (India) Pvt. Ltd (India), Jindal Buildsys Limited (India), Interarch Building Products Pvt. Ltd (India), Kirby Building Systems (Germany), Lloyd Insulations (India) Limited (India), Pennar Industries Limited (India), Everest Industries Limited (India), Era Infra Engineering Ltd (India), and Tata BlueScope Steel (India). Key players have incorporated strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, new product launches, geographic expansions, product development, strategic alliances, and others to stay at the forefront.

