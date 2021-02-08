Automotive Rear View Mirror Market Growth Factor, Trend Prospect, Overview and Forecast to 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) emphasizes in its research report that the global market 2020 is expected to expand steadily over the review period, ensuring a significant market value and a healthy 6 per cent CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

With the emergence of electronics and related research, trends have changed the entire structure of the automotive industry. Cars started to integrate more technology into the running of the car. This was done primarily to easily control the functionality of the vehicle, and also to have easy and efficient monitoring of the problems (if any) or the repair work being performed. Thus, with the help of the electronics system, almost every new technology developed in the automotive sector was done. There are several factors that are responsible for the rapid growth of the rearview mirror automotive industry. Firstly, there has been a steady rise in global car sales due to the increase in the buying power of people around the world. Second, because of increased vehicle movement, the safety features used in the cars have seen a dramatic change. Thirdly, car manufacturers have to contend with the immense competition in the automotive sector and thus to distinguish their product line, they deliver state-of-the-art technical features at competitive prices to stay ahead of the curve.

Segmental Analysis

The door mounted variety is more widely used, depending on the mounting location. This is primarily due to its simplicity and flexibility in syndicating the electrical and electronic network. This helps remove and fix part in easy mirror if necessary.

All the variations-interior rearview mirror and the exterior rearview mirror are used on the basis of the venue. The interior mirror provides more configuration options, such as going between a regular mirror and turning it into a digital monitor. It assists in enhancing maneuverability and vehicle control. The smart rear view mirror is expensive depending on the hardware, and provides more feature options. At the other hand, the standard rear view mirror is a more cost-effective alternative, which can also be fitted in budget vehicles.

The most widely used features are the signal indicator, auto folding option and power-controlled range, depending on the settings. The more expensive features such as the auto dimming mirror and the blind spot detection provide better vehicle control and mishap reduction.

Regional Analysis

The global market geographic overview was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and the rest of the world.

The market in North America (especially the United States and Canada), is one of the world’s largest automotive markets. The amount of SUVs and mini trucks that travel on the roads makes this market potentially strong for rearview mirror production. Owing to the growing middle class and increasing buying power, the Asia Pacific area is considered the world’s future automotive center. This area thus also shows immense potential for the mirror rearview system. The Europe area and the people living here are known for their love for high-end vehicles, the safety features of which can be further improved by using the rearview mirror.

Competitive analysis

The main players in the world market as defined by MRFR are FLABEG Holding GmbH (Germany), Ficosa International S.A. (Spain), Magna International Inc. (Canada), Gentex Corporation (U.S.), SL Corporation (South Korea), and Burco Inc. (U.S.). Valeo SA (France), Lumax Automotive Systems Ltd (India), Honda Lock Manufacturing (Japan), Ichikoh Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Murakami Corporation (Japan) are among others.

