Horizontal Directional Drilling Service MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, The Crossing Group, Terra Solutions, ECI Drilling International, Horizontal Directional Drilling Company, Texas Directional Boring, Direct Tech Drilling, Laney, TexasHawk, LaGreca Services, Inc., Utili-Link Inc, Matthews Trenching Co, ICS, Incorporated, SB Directional, Hawkeye Directional LLC”, Inwell LLC, Del / Sha，LL Market Segment by Product Type: Heavy Rigs Service, Light Rigs Service, Market Segment by Application: , Utility Lines, Communication and Fiber Optic Lines, Water Lines Sewer Lines, Gas Lines,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Horizontal Directional Drilling Service market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Horizontal Directional Drilling Service industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Horizontal Directional Drilling Service

1.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Overview

1.1.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Heavy Rigs Service

2.5 Light Rigs Service

3 Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Utility Lines

3.5 Communication and Fiber Optic Lines

3.6 Water Lines Sewer Lines

3.7 Gas Lines

4 Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Horizontal Directional Drilling Service as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market

4.4 Global Top Players Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 The Crossing Group

5.1.1 The Crossing Group Profile

5.1.2 The Crossing Group Main Business

5.1.3 The Crossing Group Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 The Crossing Group Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 The Crossing Group Recent Developments

5.2 Terra Solutions

5.2.1 Terra Solutions Profile

5.2.2 Terra Solutions Main Business

5.2.3 Terra Solutions Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Terra Solutions Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Terra Solutions Recent Developments

5.3 ECI Drilling International

5.5.1 ECI Drilling International Profile

5.3.2 ECI Drilling International Main Business

5.3.3 ECI Drilling International Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 ECI Drilling International Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Horizontal Directional Drilling Company Recent Developments

5.4 Horizontal Directional Drilling Company

5.4.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling Company Profile

5.4.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling Company Main Business

5.4.3 Horizontal Directional Drilling Company Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Horizontal Directional Drilling Company Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Horizontal Directional Drilling Company Recent Developments

5.5 Texas Directional Boring

5.5.1 Texas Directional Boring Profile

5.5.2 Texas Directional Boring Main Business

5.5.3 Texas Directional Boring Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Texas Directional Boring Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Texas Directional Boring Recent Developments

5.6 Direct Tech Drilling

5.6.1 Direct Tech Drilling Profile

5.6.2 Direct Tech Drilling Main Business

5.6.3 Direct Tech Drilling Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Direct Tech Drilling Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Direct Tech Drilling Recent Developments

5.7 Laney

5.7.1 Laney Profile

5.7.2 Laney Main Business

5.7.3 Laney Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Laney Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Laney Recent Developments

5.8 TexasHawk

5.8.1 TexasHawk Profile

5.8.2 TexasHawk Main Business

5.8.3 TexasHawk Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 TexasHawk Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 TexasHawk Recent Developments

5.9 LaGreca Services, Inc.

5.9.1 LaGreca Services, Inc. Profile

5.9.2 LaGreca Services, Inc. Main Business

5.9.3 LaGreca Services, Inc. Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 LaGreca Services, Inc. Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 LaGreca Services, Inc. Recent Developments

5.10 Utili-Link Inc

5.10.1 Utili-Link Inc Profile

5.10.2 Utili-Link Inc Main Business

5.10.3 Utili-Link Inc Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Utili-Link Inc Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Utili-Link Inc Recent Developments

5.11 Matthews Trenching Co

5.11.1 Matthews Trenching Co Profile

5.11.2 Matthews Trenching Co Main Business

5.11.3 Matthews Trenching Co Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Matthews Trenching Co Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Matthews Trenching Co Recent Developments

5.12 ICS, Incorporated

5.12.1 ICS, Incorporated Profile

5.12.2 ICS, Incorporated Main Business

5.12.3 ICS, Incorporated Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ICS, Incorporated Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 ICS, Incorporated Recent Developments

5.13 SB Directional

5.13.1 SB Directional Profile

5.13.2 SB Directional Main Business

5.13.3 SB Directional Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 SB Directional Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 SB Directional Recent Developments

5.14 Hawkeye Directional LLC”

5.14.1 Hawkeye Directional LLC” Profile

5.14.2 Hawkeye Directional LLC” Main Business

5.14.3 Hawkeye Directional LLC” Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Hawkeye Directional LLC” Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Hawkeye Directional LLC” Recent Developments

5.15 Inwell LLC

5.15.1 Inwell LLC Profile

5.15.2 Inwell LLC Main Business

5.15.3 Inwell LLC Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Inwell LLC Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Inwell LLC Recent Developments

5.16 Del / Sha，LL

5.16.1 Del / Sha，LL Profile

5.16.2 Del / Sha，LL Main Business

5.16.3 Del / Sha，LL Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Del / Sha，LL Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Del / Sha，LL Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Horizontal Directional Drilling Service Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

