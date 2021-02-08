Probiotics Drink MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Probiotics Drink Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Probiotics Drink market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Probiotics Drink market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Probiotics Drink market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, GCMMF, Arla Foods amba, Bio-K Plus International, Grupo Lala, Harmless Harvest, Lifeway, Pepsico Inc., Groupe Danone SA, Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd, Yakult Market Segment by Product Type: Plant-based Probiotic Drinks, Dairy -based Probiotic Drinks, Market Segment by Application: , Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail Store, Others,

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Probiotics Drink market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Probiotics Drink market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Probiotics Drink industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Probiotics Drink market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Probiotics Drink market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Probiotics Drink market

TOC

1 Probiotics Drink Market Overview

1.1 Probiotics Drink Product Overview

1.2 Probiotics Drink Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Plant-based Probiotic Drinks

1.2.2 Dairy -based Probiotic Drinks

1.3 Global Probiotics Drink Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Probiotics Drink Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Probiotics Drink Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Probiotics Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Probiotics Drink Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Probiotics Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Probiotics Drink Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Probiotics Drink Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Probiotics Drink Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Probiotics Drink Price (ASP) (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Probiotics Drink Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Probiotics Drink Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Probiotics Drink Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Probiotics Drink Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Probiotics Drink as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Probiotics Drink Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Probiotics Drink Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Probiotics Drink Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Probiotics Drink Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Probiotics Drink Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.1 Global Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Probiotics Drink Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Probiotics Drink Market Size Market Share by Region

3.3.1 Global Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Probiotics Drink Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Probiotics Drink by Application

4.1 Probiotics Drink Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Supermarkets

4.1.2 Convenience Stores

4.1.3 Online Retail Store

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Probiotics Drink Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Probiotics Drink Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Probiotics Drink Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Probiotics Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Probiotics Drink Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Probiotics Drink Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size by Application

4.3.1 North America Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Drink Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Probiotics Drink by Country

5.1 North America Probiotics Drink Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Probiotics Drink Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Probiotics Drink by Country

6.1 Europe Probiotics Drink Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Probiotics Drink Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Probiotics Drink by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Probiotics Drink Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Probiotics Drink Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Probiotics Drink by Country

8.1 Latin America Probiotics Drink Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Probiotics Drink Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Drink by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Drink Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Drink Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Drink Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Probiotics Drink Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Probiotics Drink Business

10.1 GCMMF

10.1.1 GCMMF Corporation Information

10.1.2 GCMMF Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 GCMMF Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 GCMMF Probiotics Drink Products Offered

10.1.5 GCMMF Recent Development

10.2 Arla Foods amba

10.2.1 Arla Foods amba Corporation Information

10.2.2 Arla Foods amba Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Arla Foods amba Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 GCMMF Probiotics Drink Products Offered

10.2.5 Arla Foods amba Recent Development

10.3 Bio-K Plus International

10.3.1 Bio-K Plus International Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bio-K Plus International Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Bio-K Plus International Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Bio-K Plus International Probiotics Drink Products Offered

10.3.5 Bio-K Plus International Recent Development

10.4 Grupo Lala

10.4.1 Grupo Lala Corporation Information

10.4.2 Grupo Lala Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Grupo Lala Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Grupo Lala Probiotics Drink Products Offered

10.4.5 Grupo Lala Recent Development

10.5 Harmless Harvest

10.5.1 Harmless Harvest Corporation Information

10.5.2 Harmless Harvest Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Harmless Harvest Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Harmless Harvest Probiotics Drink Products Offered

10.5.5 Harmless Harvest Recent Development

10.6 Lifeway

10.6.1 Lifeway Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lifeway Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lifeway Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lifeway Probiotics Drink Products Offered

10.6.5 Lifeway Recent Development

10.7 Pepsico Inc.

10.7.1 Pepsico Inc. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Pepsico Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Pepsico Inc. Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Pepsico Inc. Probiotics Drink Products Offered

10.7.5 Pepsico Inc. Recent Development

10.8 Groupe Danone SA

10.8.1 Groupe Danone SA Corporation Information

10.8.2 Groupe Danone SA Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Groupe Danone SA Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Groupe Danone SA Probiotics Drink Products Offered

10.8.5 Groupe Danone SA Recent Development

10.9 Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd

10.9.1 Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd Corporation Information

10.9.2 Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd Probiotics Drink Products Offered

10.9.5 Fonterra Co-op Group Ltd Recent Development

10.10 Yakult

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Probiotics Drink Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yakult Probiotics Drink Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yakult Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Probiotics Drink Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Probiotics Drink Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Probiotics Drink Distributors

12.3 Probiotics Drink Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

