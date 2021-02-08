Global Interventional Neurology Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023

Interventional Neurology Market Highlights:

The global interventional neurology market is expected to expand at a strong 7.8% CAGR over the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). Detailed forecasts regarding each segment of the Interventional Neurology Market are provided in the report to enable informed decision making on the part of players operating in the market. The economic environment of the interventional neurology market is also examined in the report to provide readers indications on how various economic factors are likely to interact with the interventional neurology market in the coming years.

Interventional neurology is a subset of neurology that deals with interventionist procedures used to ameliorate, stop, and treat neurological conditions. The use of minimally invasive, image-guided techniques in the interventional neurology field is a major factor acting on the global interventional neurology market. The use of minimally invasive techniques is expected to grow in the coming years thanks to the growing awareness about their benefits over conventional techniques. Further research and development in the field of minimally invasive interventional neurology, leading to more techniques and improvements in existing techniques, is also likely in the coming years due to the growing awareness about minimally invasive interventional neurology techniques and the growing demand for minimally invasive techniques from patients.

The increasing incidence of neurological conditions such as stroke is likely to be a major driver for the interventional neurology market over the forecast period. Environmental factors such as the increased stress associated with living in urban environments and the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles are also likely to play a part in the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders in the coming years, leading to a growing demand from the interventional neurology market.

Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global interventional neurology market include Cook Medical, B. Braun Melsungen AG, W. L. Gore & Associates Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, Penumbra Inc., Terumo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Abbott Laboratories.

Major players in the interventional neurology market are likely to focus on the development of more capable minimally invasive techniques in the coming years. Noninvasive imaging techniques for diagnosis and prevention of neurological conditions are likely to remain a highly lucrative revenue generation channel for players in the interventional neurology market in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global interventional neurology market is segmented based on disease pathology, product, end user, and region.

The global market for interventional neurology is segmented by disease pathology into cerebral aneurysms, arteriovenous malformation and fistulas, ischemic strokes, and others.

By product, the interventional neurology market is segmented into aneurysm coiling & embolization devices, cerebral balloon angioplasty and stenting systems, neurothrombectomy devices, and support devices. The aneurysm coiling & embolization devices segment is further classified as embolic coils, flow diversion devices, and liquid embolic agents. The embolic coils segment includes bare detachable coils and coated detachable coils. The cerebral balloon angioplasty and stenting systems segment is further classified as carotid artery stents and embolic protection systems. The embolic protection systems segment includes distal filter devices and balloon occlusion devices. Neurothrombectomy devices are further classified as clot retrieval devices, suction and aspiration devices, and snares. The support devices segment is further classified as microcatheters and microguidewires.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, research & academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominated the global interventional neurology market in 2017, followed by Europe, mainly due to the strong presence of major players in the market and the rising geriatric population in these regions. The growing healthcare sector in Asia Pacific is expected to make it the fastest growing regional market over the forecast period.

