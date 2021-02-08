Global Whey Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact Forecast 2025

Whey is the watery liquid that remains after the coagulation of the casein proteins in cheese making. Whey contains most of the lactose and about 20% of the protein in milk. It is mainly consisted of lactose, proteins and minerals.

Get free sample report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3772916-global-whey-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The technical barriers of whey are low, and the whey market concentration degree is relatively lower. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world close to the milk and cheese manufacturing bases; the main milk and cheese producers are distributed in USA, Europe, and New Zealand, such as European producers like Euroserum FrieslandCampina and Lactalis Ingredients etc., Hilmar Cheese Company Leprino Foods Company and Saputo Ingredients etc. from USA, and Fonterra from New Zealand.

The key factors driving the growth of the aforementioned industry are health awareness and household income. With the improvement of people’s awareness of health and household income, the increased consumption of whey is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2016-2021. Whey industry will usher in a huge growth space.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. A significant growth opportunity is attracting more manufacturers to enter the industry. The Competition in Whey market will become more intense.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/21/whey-market-2021-global-industry-key-players-size-trends-opportunities-growth-analysis-and-forecast-to-2025/

The global Whey market is valued at 86200 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 117000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Whey market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Whey in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Whey in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Whey market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Whey market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-fresh-pork-2020-industry-trends-sales-supply-demand-analysis-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-19

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Euroserum(FR)

FrieslandCampina(NL)

Lactalis Ingredients(FR)

Hilmar Cheese Company(US)

DMK(DK)

Arla Foods(DK)

Fonterra(NZ)

Volac(UK)

Leprino Foods Company(US)

Saputo Ingredients(US)

Davisco Foods(US)

Agropur(US)

Glanbia Nutritionals(UK)

Devondale Murray Goulburn(AU)

Swiss Valley Farms(CH)

Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf(DE)

Valio(FL)

Bongrain Group(FR)

Associated Milk Producers(US)

Carbery(UK)

Land O’Lakes(US)

Brewster Cheese Company(CH)

MILEI(DE)

Dairygold Co-Operative Society(UK)

DOC Kaas(NL)

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/coffee-machine-market-2021-global-industry-sales-supply-demand-consumption-analysis-and-forecasts-to-2026-2021-01-13

Market size by Product

Acid whey

Sweet whey

Demineralized whey

Non-Demineralized whey

Market size by End User

Pharma

Nutrition

Health care

Personal care

Food

Feed

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-localization-software-market-2021-demand-expeditious-growth-trends-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2026-2021-01-11

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Whey market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Whey market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Whey companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Whey submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Whey are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K MT). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Whey market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://thedailychronicle.in/