Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2023

Veterinary CT Scanners Market Overview & Highlights:

Veterinary CT scanners are imaging equipment that is used for diagnosing various anomalies in animal health. With the help of these CT scanners, veterinary practitioners are able to improve animal care with enhanced safety and affordability. As a result, veterinary CT scanners witness a considerable amount of uptake and demand in the market.

Veterinary healthcare is increasingly gaining prominence due to the increasing awareness of animal healthcare. People are increasingly becoming sensitive towards animal physiology, psychology, and overall health. The increased sensitivity is just not limited to their pets or domestic animals but, it has widened towards wild, reptiles, and venomous animals too. Resultantly, the Veterinary CT Scanner Market is growing pervasively.

Considering the rapid expansions, the market perceives currently and the potential this market holds to grow further, Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report, asserts that the global veterinary CT scanner market will garner exponential accruals with approximately 7.30% CAGR during the review period (2018 – 2023).

There has been a significant expansion in the market for veterinary medical devices and surgical instruments. The pet care sector has been encouraging the market growth, enabled by the rise of the veterinary population, environmental changes, and increasing consumption of animal protein by humans.

Moreover, the continual surge in the prevalence of veterinary diseases along with expensive treatment procedures is boosting the veterinary CT scanner market. Additional factors contributing to the upsurge of the market include the increasing pet adoption, the growing companion animal population, and increasing number of veterinary practitioners.

On the other hand, the high cost of these CT scanners is expected to impede the market to a certain extent during the forecast period. Nevertheless. The increasing improvement in pet insurance policies and rising animal health expenditure is expected to support market growth.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in the global veterinary CT scanner market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Canon, Inc. (Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation) (Japan), Epica Medical Innovation (U.S.), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers) (Germany), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (NeuroLogica Corporation) (South Korea), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan), Animage, LLC (U.S.), GIN ApS (Denmark), QR s.r.l. (Italy), 4DDI (U.S.), and others.

Segmentation:

The global veterinary CT scanner market has been divided on the basis of type, device architecture, animal type, application, and end-U.S.er.

Based on the type segment, the global veterinary CT scanner market can be divided into stationary multi-slice CT scanners and portable CT scanners. Stationary multi-slice CT scanners are further divided into mid-end CT scanners, high-end CT scanners, and low-end CT scanners.

Based on the device architecture segment, the global veterinary CT scanner market can be divided into C-arm CT scanners and O-arm CT scanners.

Based on the animal type segment, the global veterinary CT scanner market can be divided into small companion animals, equine and livestock, and others.

Based on the application segment, the global veterinary CT scanner market can be divided into neurology, oncology, orthopedics and traumatology, cardiology, nephrology, dentistry, gastroenterology, respiratory, and others.

Based on the end-U.S.er segment, the global veterinary CT scanner market is divided into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, university teaching hospitals and academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis:

The global veterinary CT scanner market consists of four regions, namely, the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas region accounted for the largest market share of the global veterinary CT scanner market owing to the increasing adoption of pet animals, the growing pet insurance industry, and the increasing veterinary healthcare expenditure in the region.

Europe holds the second position in the veterinary CT scanner market. It is expected that the rising contribution of marketers and improvement in reimbursement policies are likely to drive the European veterinary CT scanner market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to exhibit the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness about animal health and increasing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in China and India.

The steady growth in companion animal ownership in emerging markets such as China, India, Brazil, and the other Asia Pacific and Latin American countries serves as a significant growth opportunity for market players in the veterinary CT scanner market.

The Middle Eastern region is expected to grow at a steady pace owing to factors such as the extensive development of healthcare infrastructure and increasing R&D activities in the healthcare sector.

