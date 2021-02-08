Bioactive fillings Market Developments, Trends, and Forecast By 2023

Bioactive fillings Market Highlights

Bioactive fillings as the name suggests are bioactive materials and react with tissue surroundings as opposed to bio inert fillings resulting in biocompatability. These are also called bio glasses and have a glass-ceramic composition. Bioactive fillings are used as implant material in the human body to repair and replace diseased tissue.

The market drivers for global bioactive fillings market are rise in demand due to growing population and per capita income, technological advancements such as development of bio active fillings with market antibacterial activity, greater emphasis on restorative procedures, rising safety and success of bioactive fillings treatment, and others. The market restraints are poor mechanical weakness, low fracture resistance, poor load-bearing capacity and mechanical strength, possible toxicity, high cost of bioactive fillings treatment, rejection of the bioactive fillings and others.

Product development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to technological advancement in bio fillings and procedures. The development of antibacterial bioactive fillings with excellent efficacy and superior protection is also expected to drive the market. The growing application of bioactive fillings in the dentistry segment is expected to raise the market for bioactive materials. Market development is another strategy as there are a number of unmet needs in the developing regions such as India and China. Cost of the product will be a decisive factor in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and especially Africa.



Global Bioactive fillings Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Septodont, Inc., DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, SCHOTT AG, Aap Implantate AG, GNI GROUP LTD., Arthrex, Inc., Baxter, and others.

Bioactive fillings Market Regional Analysis

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to high expenditure on the health care especially of the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the greater number of restorative procedures in the U.S. and Canada drives the bioactive fillings market. The high concentration of the major hospitals in the developed countries of this region coupled with good reimbursement rates is adding fuel to the market growth. Moreover, the large share of surgical restoration segment procedures in the returns of hospitals favors the market. The large number of medical devices companies in the U.S. is also a cause for the faster development of bioactive fillings market in the US.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to growing medical devices industry and healthcare penetration. The European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. Germany is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period due to its large medical devices industry and its large research base.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. The South East Asian countries such as China, India, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth. The growing penetration of healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the future bioactive fillings market in the region.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a poor growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and poor healthcare development. Other regions are expected to be laggards due to poor social development and tribal identities such as sub Saharan Africa.

Bioactive fillings Market Segmentation

The global bioactive fillings market has been segmented on the basis of material, applications and end user.

Based on the material, the market has been segmented as silicon dioxide based, calcium oxide based, phosphorus pentoxide based, and sodium oxide based.

Based on the applications, the market has been segmented as orthopedic, dental, tissue engineering and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as orthopedic hospitals, dental hospitals, research and academics and others.

