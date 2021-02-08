Atherectomy Devices Market with Size, Emerging Trends, Industry Share, Future Demands, Market Potential, Traders, Regional Overview and SWOT Analysis

Market Highlights

It is estimated that the global atherectomy devices market is expected to register a CAGR ~ 6.12% during the forecast period of 2018–2023, with an estimated market value of 1.09 billion in 2017. The global atherectomy devices market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of numerous types of cardiovascular as well as neurovascular diseases. Other key factors such as the untapped market opportunities in emerging countries, growing investments by government organizations, increasing adoption rate of minimally invasive technology are contributing towards the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of trained medical professionals, and the post-operative complications are expected to curb the growth of the market during the forecast period.

On the regional basis, the atherectomy devices market in the Americas is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period. The North American region holds substantial share in the global market. This owes to the rise in the government initiatives, and the increased prevalence of coronary diseases in these regions. For instance, according to the data published in 2015 by the American Heart Association (AHA), about one in 7 deaths in the US is caused by coronary heart disease. Also, numerous major players are based in the US, owing to which the US has become a center for innovation in the atherectomy devices market.

Currently, the global atherectomy devices market is dominated by numerous players. The major players in this market are involved in new product launches, strategic partnerships and collaborations to increase their product portfolio. For example, in June 2018, Biomerics, a medical device contract manufacturer announced the acquisition of FutureMatrix Interventional, Inc. The company aims to expand its portfolio of interventional catheters used in cardiovascular and urology fields, thus strengthening its position in the market. Also, in December 2018, Avinger announced the launch of Pantheris image-guided atherectomy system in Australia. With this, the company aims to expand its business in new regions.

The global atherectomy devices market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, and end user.

Some of the key players in the global intraocular lens market are Abbott, Avinger, Cardinal Health, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Biomerics, Biotronik, Boston Scientific Corporation, C.R. Bard, Koninklijke Philips, Minnetronix, Inc., Straub Medical, among others.



