Aerosol Disinfectants Market Trends, Key Drivers, Company Profile, Buinsess Study and Outlook to 2026

Global Aerosol Disinfectants Market size is projected to be valued at USD 1.96 Billion by the end of 2026 with registering a CAGR of 6.75% between 2020 and 2026. The aerosol disinfectants market has witnessed a massive growth in the last few years, and the trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. The increasing consumer awareness for hygiene products is anticipated to act as one of the major drivers in the growth of global aerosol disinfectants market. Increasing positive cases of covid-19 across the globe is expected to fuel the sales of aerosol disinfectants. The key players of the market have been engaged in the new product launches.

For instance, in December 2019, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC has introduced disinfectant spray in India under its Dettol brands name. Moreover, the demand for multipurpose aerosol disinfectants is surging among the consumers as it can be used in several places such as kitchen, restaurants, hospital floors, and among others. The aerosol disinfectants are gaining massive popularity among the consumers owing to its easy technique to use and also the effectivity of the product is exceptionally high.

Increasing awareness regarding the usage of health & hygiene products

Growth Opportunities in the Market

A Surge in the Demand for Organic Certified Aerosol Disinfectants: The demand for multipurpose cleaners has been surging over the last few years. The usage of regular or conventional aerosol disinfectants is exceptionally high among the consumers. Over the last few years, the demand for organic certified is increasing at a high pace, there is no exception in case of aerosol disinfectants. Rising consumer awareness towards organic certified products is anticipated to upsurge the growth of organic aerosol disinfectants. Conventional aerosol disinfectants contain chemical ingredients which is enforced the consumers to adopt organic or natural products. The popularity of certified organic products is majorly limited to the European and North American markets. The Asia-Pacific market offers lucrative opportunities to the manufacturers of aerosol disinfectants owing to the increasing consumer preference towards premium products.

