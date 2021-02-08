Barcode Label Printer Market Share Leaders, Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Developments and Regional Forecast 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on “Barcode Label Printer Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Market Analysis

The global barcode label printer market will touch USD 3,517.8 million at a 5.31% CAGR between 2019- 2025, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. A barcode label printer, simply put, is an electronic device that is generally used to print barcode labels or tags that can be fixed to objects which are shipped. It uses thermal transfer or direct thermal techniques to apply ink labels.

Various factors are propelling the global Barcode Label Printer Market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include growing demand for accuracy, need to minimize human errors in the manufacturing industry, growing need for mobile printers, demand for packaged goods, adoption of electronic shelf labels, and growing demand for e-commerce.

On the contrary, low compatibility with several operating systems, availability of alternatives like RFID tags, and the current COVID-19 impact are factors that may restrict the global barcode label printer market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Key contenders profiled in the global barcode label printer market report include Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Canon Inc. (Japan), Toshiba Tec Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Sato Holdings Corporation (Japan), Apogee Industries Inc. (US), TSC Auto Id Technology Co., Ltd (Taiwan), Printronix Auto Id Inc. (US), OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd (Japan), Dascom Holdings Ltd (China), and Avery Dennison Corporation (US).

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global barcode label printer market based on product type, technology, resolution, and end use.

By product type, the global barcode label printer market is segmented into portable printer, desktop printer, and industrial printer. Of these, the industrial segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By technology, the global barcode label printer market is segmented into inkjet, direct thermal, thermal transfer, laser printing, and dot matrix. Of these, the direct thermal segment will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By resolution, the global barcode label printer market is segmented into above 600 DPI, between 301 to 600 DPI, and below 300 DPI. Of these, the below 300 DPI segment will stay at the forefront over the forecast period.

By end user, the global barcode label printer market is segmented into healthcare sectors, government, retail, transportation and logistics, manufacturing, and others. Of these, the manufacturing segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global barcode label printer market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region will dominate the market over the forecast period. The presence of developing economies like China, increasing adoption of barcode label printers in different industries like logistics, textiles, inventory management, healthcare, and retail, presence of top companies, and the steady growth of the printing sector in China is adding to the global barcode label printer market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global barcode label printer market is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising deployment of such printers to improve customer experience and improve services and visibility, cost reduction, and improved efficiency and expenses saved on errors in manual input, packing, and shipping enabling companies to attain high ROI is adding to the global barcode label printer market growth in the region.

In North America, the global barcode label printer market is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period. Increased demand from the Western European countries and the United States, technological advances, and increasing investments in R&D activities are adding to the global barcode label printer market growth in the region.

In the MEA, the global barcode label printer market is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period for the establishment of production facilities coupled with rising investments in retail and industrial infrastructure by MNCs.

In South America, the global barcode label printer market is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period.

