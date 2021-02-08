Coconut Oil Market, Growth of Forecast to 2023

By end-user, food held close to 58% share of the coconut oil market in 2017, while the industry segment accounted for 42% share in the same year. The food segment can touch a size of USD 4,595.3 million by 2025, registering 6.15% CAGR during the assessment period. This can be attributed to the use of coconut oil in various Asian cuisines. In addition, its awareness and benefits in Western countries can fuel the segment growth.

