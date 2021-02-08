Genu Recurvatum Market: Overview by Types, Application, Key Players, Regional Outlook, Market Drivers & Restraints

Market Highlights

It is estimated that Genu Recurvatum Market is expected to grow at a CAGR 4.5% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Genu recurvatum is also known as knee hyperextension or back knee. It is a type of condition that affects the knee joint to bend backward when the person is in standing position. This problem is more common in women than in men and commonly identified in 0.5%-1.0% of patients undergoing Total knee arthroplasty (TKA). This condition leads to stress in the posterior knee structures and anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) which cause permanent damage of the joint. Genu recurvatum can also cause other conditions such as knee pain or knee osteoarthritis. Genu recurvatum can be mild, moderate, or severe. This deformity can also arise from other medical conditions such as, quadriceps weakness, bone deformities, paralysis, plantar foot flexion, and high tibial ostotomies. Genu recurvatum can be congenital or acquired. Congenital genu recurvatum (CGR) is extremely rare condition, and found to be associated with other malformations such as talipes equinovarus, hip dysplasia, and absent patella.

Rising geriatric population, high unmet needs of current treatment, and increase in research and development expenditure will promote the growth of genu recurvatum market. According to the data suggested by WHO in 2015, it is found that, worldwide, one in eight people was aged 60 years or over and by 2030, older people are projected to account for one in six people globally.

High cost of treatment & management genu recurvatum and related disorders, and lack of infrastructure in the middle and low income countries may hinder the growth of the market.

Request For Free Sample Copy :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4812

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the Genu recurvatum market owing to the rising awareness among people, and increasing healthcare expenditure. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that out of the total annual healthcare expenditure, 86% is for people with chronic health conditions in the United States. Furthermore, increasing participation of bigger players and new marketers towards advancement in treatment approaches have also attracted a great deal of attention.

Europe holds the second position in the Genu recurvatum market. It is expected that the support provided by government bodies for research & development and improvement in reimbursement policies in healthcare will drive the market in the European region.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing genu recurvatum market owing to the huge patient pool and developing healthcare technology.

The Middle East & Africa has the lowest market for rabies treatment market due to lack of technical knowledge and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation

The Genu recurvatum market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, market is segmented into external rotatory deformity (ERD), internal rotatory deformity (IRD), and non-rotatory deformity (NRD).

On the basis of diagnosis, market is segmented into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), x-rays, and others.

On the basis of treatment, market is classified into physical therapy, orthoses, bracing, and surgery.

On the basis of end-user, market is segmented into hospital, clinics, and others.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/genu-recurvatum-market-4812

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are DePuy Synthes Companies (Part of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Globus Medical, Inc., Medtronic plc, NuVasive, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Inc and others.