Metal Casting in Automotive Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Metal Casting in Automotive Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Metal Casting in Automotive Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global Metal Casting in Automotive market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 2111.6 million by 2025, from USD 1533.5 million in 2019.

The Metal Casting in Automotive market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

By Type, Metal Casting in Automotive market has been segmented into

Gravity Casting

High-Pressure Die Casting (HPDC)

Low-Pressure Die Casting (LPDC)

Sand Casting

By Application, Metal Casting in Automotive has been segmented into:

Body Assemblies

Engine Parts

Transmission Parts

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Metal Casting in Automotive market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The major players covered in Metal Casting in Automotive are:

Nemak

Mino Industrial

Rheinmetall Automotive

Ryobi Limited

Endurance

GF Automotive

Gibbs Die Casting

Dynacast

Ahresty Corporation

Aisin Automotive Casting

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Metal Casting in Automotive product scope, , market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Metal Casting in Automotive, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Metal Casting in Automotive in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Metal Casting in Automotive competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Metal Casting in Automotive breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 12, Metal Casting in Automotive market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2020 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Metal Casting in Automotive sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

