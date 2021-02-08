RFID Market 2021 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis and Industry Forecast Report Till 2025

Global RFID Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of RFID Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

The global RFID market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.9% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 20350 million by 2025, from USD 16180 million in 2019.

The RFID market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in RFID are:

Datalogic

CipherLab

Acreo Swedish ICT

Honeywell International

Checkpoint Systems

Zebra Technologies

FEIG ELECTRONIC

Avery Dennison

Alien Technology

CoreRFID

Quantum Resources

Nedap

Fujitsu

RF Ideas

Mojix

ORBCOMM

GAO RFID

RFID4U

Mobile Aspects

Impinj

TAGSYS RFID

Skytron

SATO VICINITY

Stanley InnerSpace

Tellago

Smartrac

TIBCO Software

JADAK Technologies

Terso Solutions

Solstice Medical

By Type, RFID market has been segmented into:

Passive RFID

Active RFID

By Application, RFID has been segmented into:

Commercial

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Security and Access Control

Sports

Others

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the RFID market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global RFID market.

1 RFID Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global RFID Market Competition, by Players

4 Global RFID Market Size by Regions

5 North America RFID Revenue by Countries

6 Europe RFID Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific RFID Revenue by Countries

8 South America RFID Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue RFID by Countries

10 Global RFID Market Segment by Type

11 Global RFID Market Segment by Application

12 Global RFID Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

