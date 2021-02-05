Ventilation Grill Market 2021 Industry is Expected to Cross USD 2 Billion, At a projected CAGR of 4% Forecast by 2025 | Top Key Players Trox GmbH, Systemair AB, Brookfield, Imeksan HVAC, Vents, Allvent, Kemtron

Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR) shed light of multiple causes that can support and restrain the Global Ventilation Grill Market 2020. As per MRFR analysis, the ventilation grill market can rise at 4%, CAGR across the analysis period 2019 and 2025. By 2025, the ventilation grill market can value at potentially USD 2 Billion. MRFR studied the impact of COVID 19 outbreak on the ventilation grill market and reveals valuable insights on the market.

The increased application for ventilation grill in both residential and commercial spaces to maintain the quality of indoor air by displacing indoor pollutants is boosting sales of ventilation grills. This is identified as a chief factor that can drive the ventilation grill market in the years to come. The ease of installation of ventilation grills on ceilings, walls, floors, and ventilation ducts can also benefit the market. In addition, the ease of procuring ventilation grill materials such as plastic and metal can impel the expansion of the market in the years ahead. Other factors, such as urbanization, increased hotels and restaurants constructions, entertainment buildings, educational institutions, and expanding transportation industry can also favor the ventilation grill market in the near future.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the ventilation grill market is done by application and materials. The material based segments of the ventilation grill market are plastic, metal, and wood. The plastic segment can contribute largely to the rise of the market at the highest pace in the years to come. The applications based segments of the ventilation grills market are non-residential and residential. The residential segment, followed by non-residential segment can support the expansion of the ventilation grill market in the years to come.

Regional Insight

Trends of the ventilation grill market is studied across Europe, North America, APAC, and RoW.

The ventilation grill market owned by APAC is expected to thrive in the years to come. The rapid expansion of the regional market can be attributed to factors, such as the thriving construction industry and expansion of the population base in emerging countries Thailand and India. The high production of heavy and light vehicles, such as trucks and buses, and their high sales can be attribute to the expansion of the APAC ventilation grill market in the years to come. Ventilation grill market expansion in APAC can also be credited to the demand for infrastructural advancements that include residential and corporate buildings, entertainment buildings, hotels, and educational institutions, along with other commercial buildings.

In North America, ventilation grill market is expected to be headed by the United States, following Canada. The hefty investments made in the construction industry to erect modern industrial and commercial buildings that demand ventilation grills can also support the expansion of the regional market. Other factors, such as the skyrocketing e-commerce business, deployment in commercial vehicles, and presence of renowned manufacturers can also work in favor of North America ventilation grill market.

In Europe, the conducive environment for the rise of ventilation grill market can be attributed to the high concentration of tech-advanced nations, such as France, Spain, Germany, and Italy. The expansion of consumer base for ventilation grills across healthcare, automotive, and commercial can also impel the expansion of the regional market.

Top Companies

Brookfield, WI (US), Vents (Ukraine), Imeksan HVAC (Turkey), Aldes Aeraulique S.A., (France), Systemair AB (Sweden), Rf-Technologies NV/SA (Belgium), Gavo B.V. (the Netherlands), Waterloo Air Products Plc. (UK), Allvent (Australia), GDL Air Systems Limited (UK), Roccheggiani SpA (Italy), Trox GmbH (Germany), Kemtron (UK), and TANGRA AV Ltd (Bulgaria) are some reputed names in the worldwide ventilation grill industry as listed by MRFR.

