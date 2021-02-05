Overhead Cranes Market 2021: Industry is Expected to Reach USD 3,957.0 Million, Growing at a CAGR of 5% by 2025 | Top Key Players are Konecranes, Cargotec, Terex Cranes, Eilbeck Cranes, Ergonomic Partners, Columbus McKinnon

Market Overview

Overhead Cranes Market are one of the important aspects of automobiles or factory production. The speed and efficiency of these cranes are some of the important factors that people consider before buying or renting. These overhead cranes’ capabilities are usually automated, which makes it one of the important assets for factory line production. Moreover, they are preferably used in industries such as paper, mining, or automotive. These overhead cranes have the power to withstand loads of 70 tons.

With more powerful overhead cranes designated for select applications, heavier loads can also be lifted with it. The growth of mining and automotive industries have put the overhead cranes market on a thriving stage. They also reduce the downtime factors in factories or industries. Overhead cranes are mechanical assets that are manufactured by the top key players spread across various regions of the world. Different top manufacturers and industries are playing a major role in driving the overhead crane market.

The report focuses on the overall growth of the global overhead cranes market and also gives information on the revenue generated so far. Along with that, it also highlights the information about the different segmentations that are specified for giving a productive hike to the growing market. In the previous forecast period, the market size was quite large, and due to the growing demand, there is a chance of it to grow up to $3,957.0 million by the end of the year 2025. The CAGR percentage will also be high up to 5%.

Market Segmentation

Based on the product segmentation, the Global overhead crane market is divided into single girder overhead cranes and double girder overhead cranes. The single girder is used when there is no issue associated with hooks. The strength of these girders is the same as that of double girder cranes that make it quite feasible.

Based on the end-user segmentation, the Global Overhead crane products are adapted by automotive industries, paper industries, aerospace industries, metal & mining industries, and utility industries. These industries have successfully adapted the overhead cranes as one of their successful assets to simplify the work process and reduce downtime.

Regional Classification

Based on the regional classifications, the Global overhead cranes market is spread across various regions of the world, such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other parts of the world. North America is considerably one of the top regions that have a record of a generation of 20% of the total revenue in the previous forecast period. All the key players contribute their collective effort to make sure that this industry thrives and generates a high economy in the present forecast period. All these regions are contributing well to the industry, and positive aspects are expected.

Industry News

The industry’s major key players are planning on renting and selling the big overhead cranes to maximum consumers to help them meet their requirements without the hassle of spending the complete amount for purchasing the new cranes. This will help increase the products’ demands that will eventually boost the economy of the industry.

Key Players:

Players leading the overhead cranes market include Konecranes Plc (Finland), Cargotec (Finland), Terex Cranes (US), Eilbeck Cranes (Australia), Ergonomic Partners (US), Columbus McKinnon Corporation (US), EMH, Inc (US), Weihua Group (China), ABUS Kransysteme GmbH (Germany), and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd (Japan), among others.

