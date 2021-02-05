Liquid Biopsy Market is going to Boom | Gaining Revolution with Major Technology Giants

Cancer diagnosis and monitoring have now become an important part of the healthcare system. The increasing burden of cancer has led to a need for development of new diagnostic and treatment methods. The researchers are now interested in determining the root cause of various types of cancer such as bone cancer, breast cancer, liver cancer, prostate cancer, and others.

Furthermore, there is also need to introduce new diagnostic and treatment options due to increasing prevalence of rare cancer and late diagnosis of the diseases. Late diagnosis thus reduces the chances of curing the disease as it spreads throughout the body.

Liquid biopsy is one of the promising non-invasive method for the diagnosis of cancer. It involves the sampling of tissue in the liquid state. It is a simple and painless method for cancer diagnostic as compared to other diagnostics methods. Therefore, liquid as well as solid biopsy are important for cancer management, and creates excellent growth opportunities in the market. The technology is further applicable for monitoring cardiac and neurologic disease, early detection and evaluation of drug resistance, and prenatal testing. It can now be applied to organ transplant monitoring to bridge the gap between need of new technology, and rising demand.

Driver & Restrains

Increasing awareness about personalized cancer care is ruling the global liquid biopsy market. The market is driven by increasing demand for non-invasive testing, increasing prevalence of cancer, and extensive research and development in the cancer diagnosis and treatment. The market is also driven by number of advantages of liquid biopsies such as quick analysis, identification of specific mutations, low cost, and r less labor required. Furthermore, rising awareness about the diagnosis of various types of cancer stimulate the market growth. However, tumor heterogeneity, remaining the biggest challenge in cancer research, may restrain the growth of the market.

