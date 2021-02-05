Regulatory Support to Result in Accelerated Growth of E-bike market report 2021 | Industry Analysis, Key Player profile, Regional Outlook and Comprehensive Research Analysis by 2022

An e-bike, electric bicycle, or power bike is incorporated with an electric motor which assists the propulsion of the rider’s pedal. The context of elevating concerns regarding harmful emissions, increasing fuel process, and depleting resources of fossil fuels has created a potential market for e-bikes worldwide. Market Research Future (MRFR) has recently published an exhaustive study on the global e-bike market report which has been compiled after a thorough analysis of the pertinent factors that can affect the trajectory of the market over the forecast period of 2017-2022. MRFR’s analysis has inferred that the e-bike exports will witness sales at 4% annually after 2022.

Progress in technology has led to the development of improved e-bikes with higher average speed and lighter rechargeable batteries. Improvements in material technology have further led to lighter and stronger frames, which have helped e-bikes garner accolades. They are increasing, replacing fossil fuel powered bikes in various countries.

Surging environmental concerns combined with regulatory backing is spurring the adoption of e-bikes have driven the market significantly. The governments in multiple countries have launched initiatives and schemes which are favoring the shift towards e-bikes. For instance, China has banned motorbikes in city centers in over ninety major Chinese cities due to traffic disruption. This has helped the e-bike market report thrive in the region.

On the contrary, the growth of the e-bike market report might be hindered by concerns related to the environmental contamination caused by lead batteries and strict sipping regulations surrounding lithium-ion batteries. Additionally, the cost of e-bikes is relatively much higher than that of conventional bikes, which remains a major bottleneck to the market growth.

Segmentation

The global e-bike market report has been segmented based on type, battery type, frame material, consumer group, and design.

By type, the e-bike market report has been segmented into pedal assist, throttle control, and others.

By battery type, the e-bike market report has been segmented into sealed lead-acid, lithium ion, and others.

By frame material, the e-bike market report has been segmented into carbon steel, aluminium, aluminium alloy, carbon fiber, and others.

By consumer group, the e-bike market report has been segmented into men, women, and children.

By design, the e-bike market report has been segmented into foldable, and non-foldable.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the e-bike market report has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

Europe is anticipated to account for an advantageous share of the market over the forecast period. Considerably high adoption of e-bikes in the region along with supportive government regulations is driving the growth of the market. Germany has quite a few numbers of e-bike manufacturers in the region which has led to significant developments in the market.

North America e-bike market report is likely to be driven by high traffic congestion in the large cities of the region. the region is endeavoring to come up with alternative methods of transportation which are environmentally less damaging. High level of awareness regarding e-bikes and the presence of e-bike manufacturers in the region such as Easy Motion electric bikes and Pedego are also key to market growth. Presence of charging infrastructure also acts as a motivating factor. The US is a leading producer of e-bikes.

APAC e-bike market report shows promising prospects over the forecast period. China is among the largest producers of e-bikes in the world. In fact, China has outperformed the US, and the e-bike industry in the region has consolidated considerably in recent years. The enactment of various schemes in the region which support the adoption of electric vehicles is also aiding the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

Accell Group, Panasonic, Derby Cycle AG, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd., Pedego, BTS machinery Co., Ltd., Stromer, and Easy Motion Electric Bikes are the key players in the e-bike market report.

Industry Updates

June 2019 – Revolt Intellicorp, an Indian startup, launched India’s first e-bikes in India by the end of June 2019. The bike is anticipated to have a 156 km range with a fully charged battery and is certified by ARAI. The bike is India’s first AI enabled electric bike and is equipped with 4G eSIM.

