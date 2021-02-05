Retail Cloud Market Research, COVID-19 Pandemic Impact, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

Retail Cloud Market – Overview

The broad application base of Retail Cloud Market 2020 is expected to benefit its future growth plans. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. An 18.54% CAGR is estimated to bolster the market value to USD 51.77 billion by 2025.

The surge in e-commerce activities is estimated to create a favorable backdrop for the development of the retail cloud market share. Thus, the need for a fully integrated approach to commerce is estimated to create a vast scope for the retail cloud market around the globe.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental insight of the retail cloud market has been conducted based on the service model, type, component, deployment, and region.

Based on the types, the retail cloud market has been segmented into customer management, supply chain management, merchandising, analytics, workforce management, omnichannel, data security, and others.

On the basis of the components, the retail cloud market has been divided into solutions and services.

Based on the service models, the market for retail cloud has been segmented into infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, & software as a service.

Based on the deployment, the retail cloud market has been segmented into private cloud, hybrid cloud, and public cloud.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional examination of the retail cloud market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, North America, Africa, and South America. The North American region is responsible for the chief market in the retail cloud market. The presence of significant retailers is motivating the retail cloud market in the region. Moreover, the elevated penetration of smartphones is also increasing the opportunities for growth in the US. Mexico is also seeing towering growth owing to a rise in foreign savings.

Canada is anticipated to have the uppermost CAGR, while the US is projected to have the principal market share through the forecast period. The European region is the second prevalent market in the retail cloud market. The region has been split into nations such as the UK, Germany, France, to understand the market better. The augmentation in investments in the European retail markets is motivating the expansion of the retail cloud market. Germany is projected to have the highest CAGR and market share for the duration of the forecast. The existence of e-commerce players in the UK who are investing in the German market is playing a foremost role in the development of the market in the region.

Competitive Analysis

The reinvention of the supply chains by integrating robust technology in them is estimated to spur the development of the market in the coming period. The state of technological development is estimated to be staggered as the development of the global market is at a relative standstill. The effect of unpredictable events has created substantial barriers that will have to suitably addressed and overcome to achieve normalcy in the global market. The establishment of a definite competitive advantage is estimated to spur market development in the forecast period. The inducements offered by the government are expected to display a positive influence on the overall market development in the impending period. The need to invest in building a robust consumer base is estimated to rank on the top priorities of market leaders for the upcoming period. The weakening of trade channels is projected to present new challenges that have to be overcome expediently in the coming years. The regulations in various regions can be relied upon to rebuild market clout gradually in the future.

The notable companies in the retail cloud market are Oracle Corporation (US), Cisco Systems (US), SAP SE (Germany), Google Inc (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Flux7 (US), Accenture (Ireland), Retail Cloud (UK), Fujitsu Global (Japan), Infor Inc (US), Nutanix (US), Syntel (US), T-Systems (Germany), and Netmagic Solutions (India).

