IPS Display Market 2021, Global Industry Size, Technology Trends, Top Company Share, Business Growth, SWOT Analysis, Regional Forecast to 2025

As per Market Research Future and its study, the global IPS displays market is moving ahead with a massive USD 74.87 Billion projects to attain by the year 2025. This valuation will be scored at a rate of 6.40%. The market would hit these figures during the forecast period of 2019–2025.

Top Impacting Factors

The prime advantage of IPS panels, such as displaying accurate color from all viewing angles, shows tailing when panels are touched as seen in touch-screen devices, such as Smartphones. This has been the chief factor for its high demand in the current generation. The usage of IPS is also seen in many TVs, computer monitors, and tablets, which has influenced the market’s growth to a great extent.

Nowadays, IPS technology is commonly found in higher-end screens and some inexpensive monitors. As IPS display accurate color from all angles, it is highly preferred for artists, photographers, and graphic designers. Thus, a substantial increase in disposable income is recorded to boost the purchasing power of the buyer, which in turn has motivated the IPS display market growth.

MRFR also finds that rapidly growing consumer electronic has also been one of the important factors forceful towards the growth of the IPS display market. Moreover, professionals such as pro photographers, CAD engineers, graphic designers, and video editors are gaining high-end benefits from the IPS displays owing to its enhanced contrast, speed, and resolution. These factors have eventually driven the demand to a great extent, thus ignited growth measures to an excellent level for the future timeframe.

On the contrary, the factor of the high cost of the IPS display has stood as one of the foremost factors limiting the growth of the IPS display market in the future. Nevertheless, the rising technological advancement is predictable to create new opportunities for the IPS display market in the growth course of the global IPS display market.

Segmentation of Market: IPS Display

The global IPS Display market’s segmental analysis is done among the segments of type, functionality, and application.

Among the type segment, the IPS displays market has included e-IPS, AH-IPS, and others.

Among the application segment, the IPS displays market has included smartphones & tablets, TVs, PCs, and others.

Regional Framework

The global IPS Display market is geographically studied across main regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

sia-Pacific acquired the largest market share in the year 2018 owing to the incidence of various manufacturing companies that provide IPS display panels in various sizes as per applications in the region. The rising urbanization and escalating disposable income among the users in the region are also significant factors driving the IPS displays market. Moreover, the mounting population level and increasing demand for Smartphones and tablets are also propelling the growth of the market. Giant companies such as Acer Inc. Lenovo Group Limited, AU Optronics, WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd, and LG Display are present in the region continuously investing in the development of new technologies associated with IPS display panels.

In the Asia Pacific region, China acquired the largest share in the region in 2018 owing to the rising population and escalating demand for better picture and color quality, which is also a motivating factor for the development of the market in the region. In fact, India has also been estimated to be the fastest-growing country-level market during the forecast period owing to the changing preference of the users based on color and resolution.

Top Market Players

MRFR recognizes some of the top market players in the Global IPS Displays Market. They are Acer Inc. (Taiwan), AU Optronics (Taiwan), WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Sony Corporation (Japan), Lenovo Group Limited (China), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), AsusTek Computer Inc. (Taiwan), LG Display (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Japan Display (Japan), Dell (US), among others.

