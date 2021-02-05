Electronic Packaging Market – Global Demand, Sales,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Consumption and Forecasts to 2025

Market Synopsis

The growing number of electronics packaging companies promise a bright future for the world electronic packaging industry, unless COVID pandemic dawned upon mankind. However, MRFR study reveals that the global electronic packaging market 2020 can experience steady expansion amidst the ongoing pandemic. As per MRFR study, the electronics packaging global market can rise at 16.10% CAGR during the study period 2019–2025. By 2025, the electronics packaging global market can touch USD 2254.49 Mn.

The expansion of the electronic packaging market can be attributed to the rise in need for microsystems. The surge in consumer electronics requirements can drive the expansion of the market in the globe. In addition, the increase in the adoption of smartphones can prompt the expansion of the world electronic packaging market. On the contrary, concerns regarding heat dissipation and initial price of electronic packaging can hinder the expansion of the market. However, the rise in the utility of IoT and wireless devices can contribute significantly to the expansion of the electronic packaging market.

Market Segmentation

The segment study of the Global Electronic Packaging Market is based on end-user, material, and packaging technology.

The material based segments of the electronic packaging market are glass, plastic, and metal others.

The Packaging Technology based segments of the electronic packaging market are surface surface-mount technology (SMD), chip-scale packages (CSP), and through-hole mounting.

The End User based segments of the electronic packaging market are telecommunication, consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense among others.

Regional Analysis

According to MRFR analysis, the electronic packaging market in Asia Pacific can head the global growth curve of the market. Across the review period, the electronic packaging market can rise at a rapid pace due to high range of application of consumer electronics in the region. In addition, the presence of different electronic packaging companies, such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd—and others are introducing electronic packaging material and related technology that can prompt the expansion of the regional market. The growing populace and hike in disposable income in APAC are other factors can promote the expansion of the electronic packaging market in the region. The increased demand for consumer electronics is also likely to propel APAC electronic packaging market.

In Europe, the electronic packaging market is studied elaborately for the assessment period. The flourishing aviation sector and rapidly expanding automobile sector, along with the growing utility of consumer electronic are primary factors that can prompt the expansion of the electronic packaging market across the review period. The rise in the production capacity of semiconductor devices due to their increased applications can support the expansion of the regional electronic packaging market in the near future.

Similar drivers are observed for North America electronic packaging market in the study period. Major semiconductor package developers in North America are investing in research to launch effective innovations. The rapid development in electronic packaging technologies also funded by key players can support the expansion of the market. The easy accessibility of products can also support the rise of the electronic packaging market in North America.

Key Players

MRFR identified some reputed electronic packaging suppliers. They are Dordan Manufacturing Company (US), Quality Foam Packaging Inc. (US), AMETEK Inc. (US), Plastiform Inc. (US),GY Packaging, (US), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (the US), Primex Design & Fabrication (US), Kiva Container Corporation (US), The Box Co-Op (US), UFP Technologies, Inc. (US), Sealed Air Corporation (US), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Intel Corporation (US), Samsung Electronics Corporation Ltd (South Korean), Xilinx Inc. (US), and AMS AG (Austria) among others.

