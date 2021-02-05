Discrete Semiconductor Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth,COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Trends and Forecast – 2025

Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future, Global Discrete Semiconductor Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, End-User, and Region.

Discrete semiconductors include various components, including transistors, diodes, valves, rectifiers among others. These components are sometimes sold as modular accessories that can be easily integrated with existing circuits. The discrete devices are mainly used in the automotive industry as they are usually able to handle higher power loads as compared to integrated circuits. In discrete semiconductors, much of their functionality depends upon the arrangement of the semiconductors within the device. For instance, thyristors are characterized by having four layers of semiconducting material with n- and p-type materials being sandwiched together in alternating layers. The increase in the demand for portable electronic products and wireless communications is boosting the growth of discrete semiconductor market.

On the basis of type, the market has been segmented into diodes, transistors, thyristors, and modules. The diodes segment has been sub-segmented into general-purpose rectifiers, high-speed rectifiers, switching diodes, Zener diodes, ESD protection diodes, and variable-capacitance diodes. The transistors segment has been sub-segmented into MOSFET, IGBT, and bipolar transistors. The transistors segment accounts for the largest market share as they are commonly used components in electronic circuits. Moreover, transistors are often used on integrated circuits where multiple transistors can be used to make a more complex circuit.

Based on end-user, the market has been segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, communication, industrial, and others. The consumer electronics holds the largest market share due to the use of discrete components in computers, tablets, smartphones, LED lighting, and portable electronics. The automotive sector is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period owing to the increasing use of semiconductor components in vehicles. Also, the growing production of electric and hybrid vehicles to reduce environmental hazards and reduce the dependence on fossil fuels is fueling the adoption of discrete semiconductors and driving the market.

On the basis of region, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Central and South America. Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest market share owing to growing semiconductor industries in this region.

Key Players

The Key Players in the Discrete Semiconductor Market are ABB Ltd (Switzerland), On Semiconductor Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), STMicroelectronics NV (Switzerland), Toshiba Electronic (Japan), NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands), Diodes Incorporated (US), Nexperia BV (Netherlands), Qualcomm Incorporated (US), D3 Semiconductor LLC (US), Eaton Corporation PLC (Ireland), Hitachi Ltd (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (Japan), Fuji Electric Corp. (US), Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd (Japan), and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd (Taiwan).

