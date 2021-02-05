Veterinary Dental Equipment Market 2021 Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast by 2023

MRFR Reports Provides Prominent Analysis of Global Veterinary Dental Equipment Market report by geographical overview, major products, applications, and key players. The report utilizes historical trends of the Global Bone Wax Market and present statistics to derive.

Market Highlights

The global Veterinary Dental (Dentistry) Equipment Market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, 2018–2023.

The rising prevalence of periodontal disease in the animals is one of the key factors driving the veterinary dental (dentistry) equipment market. As per the 2018 study published in the PLOS ONE, the estimated prevalence of periodontal disease in the animals was around 80% in the US. Whereas, in England, the reported prevalence was 9.3% and 31% in Belgium.

Various other factors such as increasing awareness about animal healthcare, technological advancements, untapped emerging markets, rising incidence of veterinary dental problems, and increasing on expenditure pet insurance are also expected to propel the growth of the market.

However, the high cost of advanced dental equipment and a shortage of veterinarians in emerging markets can hamper market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global veterinary dental (dentistry) equipment market are Acteon Group, Charles Brungart, Inc. (Cbi), Cislak Manufacturing, Dentalaire, Dispomed, Eickemeyer, Henry Schein, iM3 Pty Ltd, Integra Lifesciences, J & J Instruments, MAI Animal Health, Midmark Corporation, Technik Veterinary, and others.

Segmentation

The global veterinary dental (dentistry) equipment market is segmented based on product, animal type, end user, and region.

The global market for veterinary dental (dentistry) equipment, by product, is segmented into equipment, hand instruments, consumables, and others. The equipment segment is further classified as dental x-ray systems, electrosurgical units, dental stations, dental lasers, and powered units.

The dental x-ray systems segment includes stationary dental x-ray systems and mobile dental x-ray systems. The dental stations include mobile cart dental stations, countertop dental stations, and wall-mounted dental stations. The powered units segment includes ultrasonic scalers & micromotors, and dental handpieces.

The hand instruments segment is further classified as dental elevators, dental probes, extraction forceps, curettes and scalers, retractors, dental luxators, and others.

The consumables segment is further classified as dental supplies, prophy products, and others.

Based on animal type, the market is segmented into large animals, companion animals, and others.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into veterinary hospitals, veterinary clinics, research & academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominated the global market for veterinary dental (dentistry) equipment owing to the increasing expenditure on pet insurance, and presence of major market players within the region. Pet owners spend a lot on routine vet expenses, and surgical vet visits. As per the data suggested by The American Pet Products Association (APPA), around 65% of the U.S. population owns a pet, and the U.S. pet industry expenditure in 2015 was USD 60.3 billion, which is exceeded to USD 62.8 billion.

In 2017, it was estimated that Europe stood second in the global Veterinary Dental (Dentistry) Equipment market. This can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of periodontal diseases. According to the 2018 study published in the PLOS ONE, around 60.0% of companion dogs had periodontitis, 61.3% had calculus, and 33.8% had missing teeth in the Czech Republic.

Asia-Pacific was the fastest growing region in 2017. Increasing awareness about animal healthcare drives the regional markets of the Asia Pacific region.

On the other hand, the Middle East and Africa held the least share in the global veterinary dental (dentistry) equipment market due to the low economic development, especially within the African region.

