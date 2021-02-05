Global Poultry Vaccines Market 2021 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2023

Poultry Vaccines Market Size, Growth and Trends Analysis By Diseases (Infectious Bronchitis, Marek’s Disease), Technology (Toxoid, Recombinant, Inactivated, Live Attenuated Vaccines (Lav)), Dosage Form (Duct, Liquid, Freeze Dried Vaccines) — Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Highlights

Poultry vaccines plays an important role in preventing the health of poultry flock. There are many diseases that are reduced by vaccinating the poultry flock. vaccine produce antibodies, that allow birds body to fight again invading causal organisms.

The growing prevalence of animal diseases, rising awareness about animal vaccination, growth in poultry population and outbreaks of poultry diseases, advancement in vaccines technology, and government initiatives are the major factors driving the growth of the global poultry vaccines market. For instant, in March 2018, Ceva launched new product Immucoxto the market to increase poultry production and to reduce the antibiotic use.

The high cost associated with poultry vaccines, lack of awareness regarding poultry vaccines, and unaffordability of veterinary services in underdeveloped and developing regions may hamper the growth of the market during the assessment period. For instance, according to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), in January 2016, more than 35.0% of vaccines lost their potency during the global shipping, as they were stored at temperatures that were either too high or too low.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global poultry vaccines market are Boehringer Ingelheim, Elanco, MSD & Co., Zoetis Inc, Ceva Animal Health Inc., Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Virbac, Hipra, Venkys, Biovet, and Anicon GmbH, and Others.

Segmentation

The global poultry vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of diseases, technology, dosage form and region.

On the basis of disease, the market has been classified as infectious bronchitis, avian influenza, marek’s disease, newcastle disease, and others. the market, by technology, has been segmented into toxoid vaccines, recombinant vaccines, inactivated vaccines, live attenuated vaccines (lav), and others. based on dosage form, the market has been segmented into duct vaccines, liquid vaccines, and freeze-dried vaccines.

On the basis of technology, live attenuated vaccines segment is expected to hold the largest market share of the poultry vaccines market during the forecast period. Also, recombinant vaccines segment to register the fastest growth in the global poultry vaccines market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The market is likely to dominate by Americas during the forecast period owing to the awareness about the prevention of animal-to-human transmission diseases, rising demand for safe animal food supply, and increasing investment in research and development for animal vaccines. Moreover, high expenditure spending and favorable reimbursement policy also fueling the growth of the market during forecast periods. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government support for research & development and improved animal husbandry practices.

However, the market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period owing to rising awareness and increase in the number of animal welfare programs. The market in the Middle East & Africa is likely to account for the smallest share of the global poultry vaccines market.

