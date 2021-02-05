Mobile Unified Communication and Collaboration Market Size, Share, Business Growth, Industry Trends, Financial Planning, Sales Revenue and Forecast 2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its latest report on the mobile unified communication and collaboration services market 2020 discusses the governing forces of the market. An in-depth evaluation of the impact of COVID 19 on the mobile unified communication and collaboration market is revealed in the report. The need for a high degree of protection in telecommunications is effectively meet by mobile unified communication and collaboration services. This is expected to underpin the rise of the mobile unified communication and collaboration services market across the forecast period (2018 to 2023). As per MRFR data, the mobile unified communication and collaboration services market is anticipated to rise at 11.3% CAGR across the study period. The value of the global market of mobile unified communication and collaboration services market is expected to increase from USD 25.42 billion to USD 47 billion from 2018 to 2023.

Get a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7287

Segmentation:

The segment evaluation of global mobile unified communication and collaboration market is based on solution, service, vertical, and organization size. The solution based segment of the mobile unified communication and collaboration service market are voice solution, conferencing, unified messaging, content, and collaboration. The professional and managed services based segments of the mobile unified communication and collaboration market. The professional service segment based segments of the market are integration and deployment service, accounts for consulting service, and maintenance & support. The organization size-based segments of the mobile unified communication and collaboration market are SMEs and large enterprises are. The vertical-based segments of the mobile unified communication and collaboration market are IT & telecommunication, healthcare, BFSI, retail, media and entertainment, and others.

Regional Outlook

In North America, the penetration of mobile unified communication solutions in the IT sector due to the ability to provide robust business agility can promote the expansion of the market in the years ahead. These solutions are boosting work flexibility and productivity of enterprises that can promote the expansion of the mobile unified communication market across the study period. In APAC, the presence of internal management and collaboration solution developers across the analysis period is expected to spur the expansion of the market. The growing awareness about benefits of mobile unified communication and collaboration solutions can also promote the expansion of the market in years to come. In EU, the rise of the BYOD (bring your own device) culture is observed to contribute largely to the escalation of the mobile unified communication and collaboration services global market valuation across the study period. The MEA mobile unified communication and collaboration services market can rise at a gradual pace in the years to come.

Key Players

Microsoft Corporation (US), Avaya Inc (US), Cisco Systems Inc (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), BroadSoft Inc (US), IBM Corporation (US), Avanade Inc., BT Group plc (UK), Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Class B (Sweden), Genband LLC (US), NEC Corporation (Japan), Alcatel-Lucent (France), CenturyLink Inc (US), Nuance Communications Inc (US), AT&T Inc (US), Amazon.com Inc (US), HP Inc (US), Tata Group (India), Google Inc (US), Intel Corporation (US), Vodafone Group Plc (UK), VMware Inc (US), Huawei Technologies Co Ltd (China), Oracle Corporation (US), Verizon Communications Inc (US), Blue Jeans Network Inc (US), Daegis Inc (US), Comcast Corporation (US), Logitech international S.A (Switzerland), Plantronics Inc (US), Level 3 Communications (US), Orange S.A (France), Sprint Corporation (US), Telstra Corporation Limited (Australia), Salesforce.com Inc (US), Symantec Corporation (US), Unisys Corporation (US), and others are some notable players in the mobile unified communication and collaboration service market as listed by MRFR.

Related Reports:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/in-car-wireless-charging-market-is-set-to-surpass-usd-13748-million-by-2023-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–hella-kgaa-hueck-co-samsung-electronics-co-2021-01-22

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mobile-power-bank-market-driven-by-growing-consumer-electronics-industry-know-covid-19-analysis-top-companies–adata-technology-co-ltd-oppo-electronics-corp-2021-01-22

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/intelligence-platform-management-market-insights-2021-business-opportunity-future-scope-rising-demand-by-top-vendors–super-micro-computer-cisco-systems-2021-01-22

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wearable-display-market-driven-by-growing-demand-for-advanced-consumer-electronics-growing-demand-for-smart-watches-smart-wristbands-to-drive-market-2021-01-22

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/energy-management-system-market-analysis-2021-growth-expected-to-reach-at-a-highest-cagr-of-18-with-top-companies–abb-limited-fujitsu-honeywell-international-inc-2021-01-22

https://thedailychronicle.in/