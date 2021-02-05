Patient Lift Slings Market Insights, Solutions and Services By 2025

The report encompasses the major developments within the Global Patient Lift Slings Market amidst the novel COVID-19 pandemic. The report offers a thorough understanding of the different aspects of the market that are likely to be feel the impact of the pandemic.

Patient Lift Slings Market Outlook

The global patient lift slings market size is expected to reach a valuation of USD 6.07 billion by 2025. It can exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. The high risk of injuries to caregivers and support staff in hospitals during the transfer of patients is the primary driving force of the market. Increasing number of cases of paralysis, disabilities, and prevalence of arthritis can push the demand for patient slings. According to the American Association of Neurological Surgeons, close to 17,000 spinal cord injuries occur annually. The spike in this number will elicit the need for slings during the forecast period.

Patient lift slings are patient assistance devices designed to assign patients with mobility issues to be transferred from their bed to continue with their daily activities. This can reduce injuries to the patient and medical staff. These devices have adjustable straps, fabric loops, and metal chains to ensure the safety of the patient. The global patient lift slings market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) has been compiled by taking in mind the numerous drivers, challenges, and opportunities for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period).

Growing numbers of bariatric and geriatric patients can propel the global patient lift slings market growth. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information in 2016, close to 5.4 million paralysis patients reside in the U.S. The implementation of policies to ensure the safety of healthcare workers can work in favor of the market.

Lack of training given to caregivers for operating slings can negatively impact the market growth.

Patient Lift Slings Market Segmentation

The global patient lift slings market has been segmented by product, sling shape, sling materials, usage, and end user.

By product, it is segmented into bathing & toileting slings, bariatric slings, stand up slings, seating slings, and others. Bariatric slings have the largest market share owing to their high demand by obese patients.

By sling shape, it is divided into full body sling and U-shape. The U-shape is predicted to dominate the Patient Lift Slings Market till 2025. This can be credited to the convenience provided to caregivers for carrying their patients to the restroom or being transferred to another room.

By sling materials, it is segmented into nylon, polyester, padded, mesh, and others. The nylon segment can generate revenues for the global patient lift slings market owing to being comfortable and long-lasting.

By usage, it is segmented into disposable and reusable. The reusable segment is pegged to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.

By end user, it is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and others. Hospitals will be the biggest end users of patient lift slings due to these healthcare facilities catering to a large patient pool. Rise in surgeries and grievous injuries can support the growth of the segment.

Patient Lift Slings Market Regional Analysis

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas will sustain as the indomitable leader in the global patient lift slings market due to a large number of cases of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. In this region, annually 795,000 people in the U.S. get strokes which can lead to paralysis. Europe, on the other hand, can register a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to large numbers of lifestyle diseases, large geriatric population, and high recovery costs of injuries.

Patient Lift Slings Market Competitive Outlook

Arjo, Handicare, Prism Medical UK, Invacare, Joerns Healthcare, GF Health Products, Medline Industries, Guldmann, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., ETAC, and DJO Global are key players of the global patient lift slings market.

