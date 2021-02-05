liquid handling system market Share 2020, Global Size Estimation, Growth, SWOT Analysis

Market Highlights

The global liquid handling system market is anticipated to hold a market value of USD 2.95 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Liquid handling system is generally used in the pharmaceutical, life science, or biochemical laboratories. The liquid handling system can perform simple, monotonous routine tasks as well as complex pipetting task efficiently.

The growing investments in drug development, increasing demand for high-output screening, rising expenditure on research & development (R&D), and increasing adoption of automation in clinical settings are anticipated to propel the market growth during the assessment period. According to the data by The World Bank, the research and development expenditure (as % of Gross Domestic Product) was 1.70% in the United Kingdom in 2015. On the other hand, the high cost associated with the liquid handling systems and complex operability of the latest liquid handling systems may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Currently, a large number of companies are engaged in developing liquid handling systems. For instance, Microlab VANTAGE, Microlab STAR, and Microlab NIMBUS are some liquid handling systems developed by Hamilton Company.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global market owing to the presence of well-established healthcare sector, the high adoption rate of advanced technologies, and rising healthcare expenditures. Europe is anticipated to be the second largest market in the global liquid handling system market owing to the increasing R&D activities and continuously growing biopharmaceutical sector. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to the improving scenario of life sciences-related research, increasing development in the healthcare sector, and rising government investments in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa has the lowest share of the global liquid handling system market.

Segmentation

The global liquid handling system market has been segmented into type, product, application, and end user.

The global liquid handling system market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into manual, automated, and electronic liquid handling system. The electronic liquid handling system segment held the largest market share in 2017 due to the high accuracy and reproducibility offered by the electronic liquid handling system.

The global liquid handling system market, on the basis of product, has been segmented into pipettes, consumables, microplate reagent dispensers, liquid handling workstations, burettes, software, and others. The pipette segment has been segmented into manual pipettes, electronic pipettes, and semi-automated pipettes. The consumables segment has been segmented into disposable tips, tubes and plates, reagent containers, and others.

The global market, on the basis of application, has been segmented into drug discovery, genomics, clinical diagnostics, proteomics, and others. The drug discovery segment has been segmented into ADME screening, high-throughput screening (HTS), compound weighing and dissolution, and others. The genomics segment has been segmented into genotyping, next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), DNA/RNA purification, and others. The clinical diagnostics segment has been segmented into sample preparation, ELISA, and others.

The global market, by end user, has been segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, contract research organization (CRO), and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global liquid handling system market are Agilent Technologies, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Eppendorf AG, Tecan Group Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Sartorius AG, Mettler-Toledo International Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Corning Incorporated, and Hamilton Company.

