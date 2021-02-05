Dosing Pump Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Leading Players, Current Trends, Market Challenges, Growth Drivers and Business Opportunities

Market Highlights

The global market for dosing pumps is projected to be valued at USD 8.01 Billion by 2025, with 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025. A dosing pump is a positive displacement and relatively small pump, which is used to provide an exact flow rate of a chemical.

Request sample report @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8765

In 2018, Asia-Pacific dominated the global dosing pump market in terms of share: MRFR

The market is segmented into five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia-Pacific holds the largest market share in the dosing pump owing to the increasing investments made by countries such as India, Australia, and China in the water & wastewater industry.

In Europe, Germany is expected to be the largest and the fastest growing country in the dosing pump market owing to the increasing presence of dosing pump manufacturers. The country’s minerals & metals industry feature increasing industrial processing, construction, and mining activities, which contributes a considerable share to the country’s GDP. As a result, the dosing pump market in Germany is estimated to have a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In North America, the US is projected to be the largest market owing to strong growth in oil and gas production as a result of hydraulic fracking. The market in the country has been witnessing increasing exports to the last decade, owing to the low gas feedstock prices. It is now one of the leading producers of major minerals and has a noble amount of mineral reserves for the future. All these factors are likely to boost the dosing pump market in North America during the forecast period.

In the Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia is projected to be the largest and the fastest growing country in the dosing pump market as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. has taken steps to enhance production rates. All these factors will boost the demand for dosing pumps as they enable oil and gas companies to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

In South America, Brazil is expected to be the largest and the fastest growing country in the dosing pump market owing to increasing energy demand for clean water that has led to rising water & wastewater treatment activities, thereby boosting demand for dosing pumps in the country.

The global dosing pump market is segmented on type and application. By type, the global market is segmented into piston pumps, diaphragm pumps, and others. The diaphragm segment is projected to be the largest market share in the global dosing pump market. By application, the global market is segmented as water & wastewater treatment, chemical processing, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, paper & pulp, and others. The water & wastewater segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the global dosing pump market.

The global dosing pump market is expected to grow at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global dosing pump market, tracking four market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights the market size and share for South America, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. The report also presents a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global dosing pump market by type, application, and region.

By Type Piston Pumps Diaphragm Pumps Others



By Application Water & Wastewater Treatment Chemical Processing Oil and Gas Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Paper & Pulp Others



By Region North America Asia-Pacific Europe Middle East & Africa South America



Key Players

The players operating in the Global Dosing Pump Market are EMEC s.r.l. (Italy), Blue-White Industries (US), Netzsch Pumpen Systeme GmbH (Germany), Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Idex Corporation (US), Nikkiso Co., Ltd. (Japan), Seko SpA (Italy), SPX Flow, Inc. (US), W.E.S. Ltd. (UK), Dover Corporation (US), ProMinent GmbH (Germany), and Tefen (Israel).

Read more related insights:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sidetracking-market-2021-demand-overview-price-business-opportunities-competitive-landscape-key-findings-future-insights-market-revenue-and-threat-forecast-by-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-02-01?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/mobile-offshore-drilling-unit-market-2021-trends-industry-forecast-applications-growth-drivers-trends-demands-global-forecast-to-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-02-01?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/oilfield-casing-spools-market-2021-size-trends-growth-analysis-share-overview-dynamics-competitive-landscape-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2023-covid-19-analysis-2021-02-01?tesla=y

https://industrialautomationblogs.blogspot.com/2021/01/power-tools-market-trends-2021-covid-19.html

https://industrialautomationblogs.blogspot.com/2021/01/lawn-and-garden-equipment-market.html

https://industrialautomationblogs.blogspot.com/2021/01/laser-cutting-machines-industry-2021.html

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research firm that takes great pleasure in its services, providing a detailed and reliable study of diverse industries and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s methodology integrates proprietary information with different data sources to provide the client with a comprehensive understanding of the current key trends, upcoming events, and the steps to be taken based on those aspects.

Our rapidly expanding market research company is assisted by a competent team of research analysts who provide useful analytics and data on technological and economic developments. Our deemed analysts make industrial visits and collect valuable information from influential market players. Our main goal is to keep our clients informed of new opportunities and challenges in various markets. We offer step-by-step assistance to our valued clients through strategic and consulting services to reach managerial and actionable decisions.

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/